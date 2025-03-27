Exicom and IONAGE Unite to Boost Open EV Charging Network Across India

Exicom, a major Indian manufacturer of EV charging solutions and critical power systems, has formed a partnership with IONAGE, a leading EV charging software platform provider. The collaboration aims to establish a more accessible and unified electric vehicle charging network throughout India. This initiative focuses on simplifying the discovery, access, and management of EV chargers for both users and operators nationwide.

With India targeting 30% EV penetration by 2030, the country’s EV charging infrastructure is expected to expand significantly. This growth necessitates a straightforward system that allows EV users to charge their vehicles without needing multiple applications for different charging networks. Similarly, charge point operators (CPOs) require user-friendly tools to manage their growing infrastructure.

Exicom, with 175,000 chargers installed, holds a prominent position in the Indian EV charging hardware sector. By collaborating with IONAGE, the companies intend to develop an open platform for charger discovery and management. This platform will enable various charging networks to converge, providing EV users with a single point of access for charging across different providers.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) details the planned integration of Exicom’s EV charging solutions with IONAGE’s charge management system (CMS) platform. This integration will offer a standard CMS option for various charging networks in the country, contributing to a more robust EV charging ecosystem.

Improved Operations for Charge Point Operators and Fleets:

The partnership will grant CPOs, fleet operators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and real estate developers access to a charging infrastructure supported by real-time data, remote diagnostics, and predictive maintenance. This will result in increased charger availability, lower operational costs, and easier expansion of charging deployments. These factors are essential for building consumer confidence in EV charging and supporting infrastructure development.

Simplified Charging for Businesses and Consumers:

By combining hardware and software capabilities, Exicom and IONAGE seek to make EV charging more convenient for businesses, fleets, dealerships, and individual EV owners. Their combined solution will offer a plug-and-play experience, reducing setup complexities and improving user convenience. Whether managing a large fleet of electric vehicles or installing a charger at home, users can expect a simplified and economical solution tailored to their specific requirements.

Anshuman Divyanshu, CEO of EVSE business at Exicom, stated, “This collaboration will help resolve the difficulties users face when trying to find charging stations. It will also strengthen the EV charger ecosystem by creating a unified platform that supports consistent and dependable EV charging across the country.”

Vimal Kumar V, CEO of IONAGE, commented, “Our partnership with Exicom signifies a crucial step towards reshaping the EV charging sector in India. By combining our expertise, we will create an integrated system that benefits operators, fleets, and users, making EV charging more accessible and reliable and promoting the advancement of sustainable transportation.”