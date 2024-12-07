Explore Google Gemini: Your Go-To Guide for All Extensions

Discover the power of Google Gemini extensions! Learn how to use Spotify, WhatsApp, and more with this AI-powered digital assistant.

Google has been constantly adding new extensions to Gemini, its AI-powered digital assistant. From Spotify to WhatsApp, here’s what you can do using Gemini’s ever-growing list of supported extensions.

Following OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google jumped on the generative AI bandwagon with Bard, its AI-powered digital assistant that will eventually replace the trusty Google Assistant. Later renamed to Gemini, the digital assistant is powered by a large language model by the same name, enabling users to perform a wide range of actions like writing text, summarizing documents, analyzing and generating images, to name a few.

While several Google Assistant features are already available on Gemini, some of them work a bit differently as they are available in the form of Extensions, which users may have to manually enable. For those wondering, Gemini Extensions allow users to ask Gemini to do certain actions in apps like Google Maps, Phone, Spotify, and more. If you are already using Gemini and want to make the most out of the AI-powered digital assistant, here are some Gemini Extensions you can try right now.

Google Hotels

If you are going to some place, this extension can help you quickly find hotels according to your budget and preference. You can also ask the AI chatbot to suggest things like a packing list, where to go, and what to eat.

Google Flights

Gemini can not only help you find the best flight tickets on your preferred date but can also help you make an itinerary of the places you can visit or should check out during your visit. This is really helpful when you are planning a trip with friends or family and have no idea where to go or stay there.

Google Maps

The Google Maps Gemini extension is super handy if you are looking for general and particular places nearby. As you can see in the prompt above, Google Maps can help you find cafes where you can eat and even suggests things of snacks you can carry while trekking or hiking.

Google Home

The Google Home Gemini extension is still in public preview, so you will have to join the program before it is available on your device. Once done, Gemini can help you control your smart devices and, unlike Google Assistant, understands complex commands like “Turn on the light and set the brightness to 10 percent.”

Google Workspace

If you are like me with thousands of unopened emails and hundreds of unread newsletters, the Gemini Google Workspace can be your everyday savior. This feature can help you summarize your unread emails from a specific time.

Messages

Similar to Google Assistant, Gemini can also help you send text messages to your contacts. To do so, simply type in or say “send a text message to [contact name] saying [text you want to send]” and you are good to go.

OpenStax

For the uninitiated, OpenStax is a free-to-use service that offers access to collect textbooks for all students. If you are unsure about something or want to look up information about it on the internet, the Gemini OpenStax can help you in mere seconds. However, it may be always be useful.

Phone

Like text messages, Gemini also lets users make calls using voice or text. To use the Gemini Phone extension, simply open Gemini on your device and type or say “Make a call to [contact name].”

Utilities

Another useful Gemini Extension is ‘Utilities,’ which enables users to do things like set timers, click a picture, or enable or disable features like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. This is something that was unavailable on Gemini for a while, but now that it’s here, many people will be switching over from Google Assistant.

Spotify

Google recently added the Spotify extension to Gemini. As the name suggests, the extension can be used to play a specific song or playlist depending on your mood or even discover new music.

WhatsApp

Gemini can also make calls or send messages on WhatsApp to any contact. To use it, open Gemini and type or say “Call [contact name] on WhatsApp” or “Message WhatsApp contact”.

YouTube

Want to research a topic or watch videos that cover a subject? The YouTube Gemini Extension may be of to you. You can also use it to find new videos that cater to your interest or simply ask Gemini to summarize and extract important points from videos available on the platform.

YouTube Music

Like Spotify, you can also ask Gemini to play a certain song or playlist, start a radio, or find new music on the platform. As you can see in the image above, it also helps you find music depending on your mood and liking.

How to enable Google Gemini Extensions?

To enable Gemini Extensions, launch Gemini on your device and tap on the profile picture icon from the top right. On the menu that appears, click on ‘Extensions,’ where you will see a list of available extensions. Now, enable the extension by tapping the toggle and you are done.