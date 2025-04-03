Fed Up With Dropped Calls? This ₹1399 Phone Claims to Have the Answer!

Are you constantly battling weak network signals and dropped calls? Imagine a phone that promises a staggering 62% stronger connectivity than other brands! itel, a popular mobile phone brand in India, has just launched its latest offering, the itel King Signal, aiming to tackle this very frustration. Could this new feature phone be the solution many in India have been waiting for? Let’s dive into what makes this device stand out.

Launched on April 3rd, 2025, the itel King Signal isn’t just another basic phone. itel claims it’s engineered with a special silver-plated signal enhancement technology. This, they say, results in a remarkable 510% longer call duration in areas with poor network and that impressive 62% faster connectivity. For users in remote regions or those frequently facing network issues, this could be a game-changer.

Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, highlighted the core problem this phone intends to solve: “We recognised that call drops due to bad network quality are a pressing problem faced by a lot of feature phone users in India. The King Signal is an innovative, high-performance feature phone built for those who demand unbeatable signal strength, even in the most remote or low-network areas.” This statement directly addresses a common pain point, making the phone instantly relatable to a large segment of the population.

Beyond its connectivity prowess, the itel King Signal boasts a durable and sleek design, thanks to its Kevlar texture. This material is known for its strength and resilience, suggesting the phone can withstand daily wear and tear. itel further emphasizes its sturdiness by stating it has extreme temperature resistance, functioning flawlessly from a chilling -40 degrees to a scorching 70 degrees Celsius. This makes it well-suited for India’s diverse climate.

Powering this device is a 1500mAh battery that promises an incredible 33 days of standby time. This long-lasting battery life will be a huge relief for users who dislike frequent charging. Adding to the convenience is the inclusion of a Type-C charging port, a feature that is becoming increasingly common even in budget devices.

The itel King Signal doesn’t skimp on other useful features either. It supports triple SIM cards, allowing users to manage multiple networks without the hassle of carrying multiple phones. For those who value keeping records of important conversations, the anonymous auto-call recording feature could be quite handy. The phone also supports 32GB of expandable memory, providing ample space for music, photos, and other files. You also get wireless FM radio with recording, and a rear VGA camera for basic photography needs.

itel has also included a “Super Battery Mode” to further extend the battery life when needed. Other standard features like a 2-inch display, vibration mode, and a torch are also present. The phonebook can store up to 2000 contacts with icons, and you can save up to 500 messages. itel has even included a “King Voice” feature, though details about this are not specified in the press release.

Available in stylish colours like Army Green, Black, and Purple Red, the itel King Signal is priced attractively at just Rs.1399. To further sweeten the deal, itel is offering a 13-month warranty and a remarkable unquestioned free replacement guarantee within the first 111 days. This level of after-sales support demonstrates confidence in their product and provides peace of mind to the buyer.