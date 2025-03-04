FITPASS and Noise Collaborate to Launch Innovative Fitness Ecosystem Bundle

Noise, one of India’s prominent smartwatch and connected lifestyle brands, has partnered with FITPASS, the country’s largest fitness membership programme, to introduce the Noise x FITPASS Bundle. This collaboration merges cutting-edge fitness tracking with premium wellness services, creating a first-of-its-kind fitness-tech ecosystem designed to reshape how millions of Indians approach their health and fitness journeys.

The Noise x FITPASS Bundle aims to bridge the gap between fitness tracking and personalised wellness solutions, delivering a holistic 360° fitness ecosystem. By combining smart measurement tools with accessible fitness and nutrition solutions, the collaboration focuses on making health tracking more actionable and easier to follow.

Unified Fitness and Wellness Offering

The Noise x FITPASS Bundle offers a comprehensive fitness solution by integrating Noise’s advanced smartwatches with FITPASS’ premium fitness membership. Priced at ₹1,999, the bundle includes a best-selling Noise smartwatch and a one-month FITPASS PRO membership. This combination gives users access to over 8,100 gyms and fitness studios across 75+ cities in India.

In addition to gym access, users can benefit from FITFEAST, which provides personalised diet plans, and FITCOACH, an AI-powered coaching tool featuring ARIA. The membership also includes unlimited live workout sessions from more than 4,000 global studios, helping users stay active regardless of location.

Driving Healthier Lifestyles Through Technology

Akshay Verma, Co-founder of FITPASS, highlighted the broader impact of such collaborations, stating, “A healthier workforce could contribute ₹1.5 trillion to India’s GDP by 2047. Our partnership with Noise aims to make fitness more accessible and actionable, helping every Indian adopt healthier habits.”

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, echoed the sentiment, adding, “At Noise, innovation driven by consumer needs is central to everything we create. This collaboration with FITPASS takes a meaningful step toward simplifying fitness journeys by providing a seamless platform that turns fitness data into actionable results.”

All-in-One Fitness Companion

This exclusive Noise x FITPASS Bundle eliminates the hassle of using multiple platforms and tools. Instead, it provides an integrated system where users can set fitness goals, track progress, and take immediate steps to improve their health. Whether someone is beginning their fitness journey or already experienced, this bundle offers value for all fitness levels.

The one-month FITPASS PRO membership activates upon benefit redemption. Users are required to redeem the membership within 30 days of receiving a unique promo code from Noise, ensuring a smooth onboarding process.

Advanced Smartwatch Features for Enhanced Tracking

The Noise x FITPASS Bundle also allows users to explore Noise’s smartwatches, designed for smarter and easier fitness tracking. These watches come equipped with a Comprehensive Health Suite to monitor important health parameters such as heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep cycles, and stress levels.

With more than 100 sports modes available, users can track activities specific to their interests. The 1.8-inch AMOLED display ensures vibrant visuals, and features like IP68 water resistance, up to 10 days of battery life, and smart notifications provide a convenient and reliable experience. Combined with FITPASS’ wellness solutions, this smartwatch becomes a holistic fitness companion.

Built on Previous Successful Partnerships

Both Noise and FITPASS are leveraging insights gained from their prior successful partnerships, including collaborations with Aditya Birla Capital and SBI Card Pulse. The Noise x FITPASS Bundle is now available on Amazon India and the official Noise website, offering users a complete fitness and wellness solution at an affordable price.