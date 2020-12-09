Flipkart Apple Days sale is now live, offering huge discounts on iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR, iPhone 12, iPhone SE 2020

Flipkart is currently hosting the Apple days sales, offering a lot of discounts and other attractive schemes to make owning that dream iPhone closer to reality. Apart from offering lower prices, there are exchange offers, and bank card offers as well that can bring the price down by a few more thousands.

For instance, the 2020 iPhone SE can now be bought for Rs. 32,999, down from its original price of Rs. 42,500. HDFC bank credit card or debit card holders qualify for a further discount of Rs. 1,750. Plus, there is an exchange offer as well where qualifying handsets can bring the cost down all the more.

Similarly, the iPhone 11 Pro is currently selling for Rs 79,999, which applies to the base model with 64 GB of storage. That makes for a discount of Rs 26,601 over the Rs 1,06,600 that the phone was priced at when launched in India. Transactions using HDFC Bank credit cards and debit or debit EMI transactions can save you another Rs. 1,750. Then there is an exchange offer as well that can let you save a max of Rs. 15,150 on your old phone.

However, there are no discounts as such on the latest iPhone 12 series though there are bank card offers and exchange offers applicable. For instance, the iPhone 12 will have its price drop by Rs. 6000 if bought using an HDFC bank card. For the iPhone 12 Pro, savings amount to Rs. 5000 for HDFC bank credit and debit card holders.

Check with the Flipkart page on this for the latest offers. The Apple Days sale will be live on the platform till December 11.