Flipkart starts selling the 8th gen Apple iPad, price starts at Rs. 29,990

Flipkart is now offering the new 8th gen Apple iPad even though the listing does not mention any firm launch dates. Rather, there is the ‘Coming Soon’ message that you will be greeted with, with the customary ‘Notify me’ button on the side. Price remains the same Rs. 29,900 though there are offers and discounts galore.

For that amount, you get the base Wi-Fi-only model having 32 GB of storage. Next up is the 128 GB version that is priced Rs. 37,900. For the cellular 4G models, the price starts at Rs. 41,900 for the 32 GB model while the same with 128 gigs of storage will set you back a cool Rs. 49,000.

Apart from the storage, each of the iPad comes powered with the Apple A12 Bionic chip, Touch ID sensor, and a rear 8 MP camera. The display comprises of a 10.2-inch LED-backlit panel having a resolution of 2160 x 1620 pixels. That makes for a 264ppi pixel density while the other highlight of the display includes 500 nits of brightness. Plus, there is an oleophobic coating on the top as well.

Special mention must be made of the A12 Bionic chip which Apple is claiming will allow for a three-fold increase in performance compared to the best Android tablet while being 6x faster than the best Chromebook. Apart from its raw processing power, the chip also boasts of an advanced Neural Engine that supports AI processing and AR capabilities.

Meanwhile, the 8th gen iPad has already been available in India via the Apple Online Store launched just days back. The store also offers several benefits for shopping vis their online store, which includes Apple Specialist support, no-contact delivery, attractive exchange offers, and such.

Flipkart too is offering a few exciting launch offers worth checking out. Those include discounts, no-cost EMI, 10 percent discount on select fashion items, and so on.