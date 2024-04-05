Focus on Value: Best camera smartphones under 20K

In today’s era, selecting a smartphone that meets all your criteria from your wishlist isn’t a daunting task. The smartphone industry presents a plethora of options, each offering a blend of elegant designs, solid performance, and, importantly, exceptional camera capabilities.

However, amidst this abundance of choices, it can sometimes be challenging to select the ideal device for your needs. To simplify this process and assist you in making an informed decision, we’ve compiled a list of smartphones renowned for their outstanding camera capabilities, all without breaking the bank.

realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G-

INR 19,999 (offer price: INR 18,999)



For the first option, we would like to introduce you to the realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, the latest addition to the realme narzo mid-range series. This device is meticulously crafted to deliver an unparalleled camera experience, boasting an attractive camera setup comprising 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP lenses. It introduces the segment’s first Sony IMX890 OIS sensor, enhancing low-light photography for exceptional results. This innovative technology ensures perfectly illuminated with optimal lighting. Complementing this remarkable rear camera system is a 16 MP selfie camera, capturing stunning self-portraits with ease.

With a sleek Horizon Glass Design, a 6.67-inch 120Hz Ultra Smooth AMOLED Display, and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, it offers a seamless experience. A 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging ensures all-day performance. The all-new realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is available in two stunning colors – Glass Green and Glass Gold which come in two storage variants 8GB+128GB priced at INR 18,999 (originally priced at INR 19,999) and 8GB+256GB priced at INR 21,999. The smartphone is available on realme.com and Amazon .

moto g84 5G –

INR 17,999

Consider the Moto G84 5G as another go-to option, boasting extravagant features tailored to impress. Its camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera along with Samsung ISOCELL S5K4H7AF sensor which will lead to better autofocus in the shots and a 16MP selfie camera, ensuring stunning shots every time. This sleek and elegant smartphone also sports a 6.55-inch Display and houses a robust 5000mAh battery for long-lasting support. Powered by the SNAPDRAGON 695 processor, it delivers outstanding performance, making day-to-day multitasking a breeze. The smartphone comes in three stunning colour options: Viva Magenta, Midnight Blue and Marshmallow Blue and is available in one storage variant: 12GB + 256GB priced at INR 17,999 (originally priced at INR 22,999) on moto.com, Flipkart and Amazon.

Redmi Note 13 5G –

INR 17,999

As another option for a good camera under 20K, consider the Redmi Note 13 5G from Xiaomi. Boasting a stunning design and exceptional camera performance within its price segment, this device features an impressive camera setup comprising a 108 MP main camera with Samsung HM6 sensor which will click shots with fine details and vibrant colours in your shots, an 8 MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and 2 MP macro camera, along with a 16 MP front camera. The device is equipped with Samsung HM6Its 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display enhances the visual experience, while the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset ensures seamless performance, backed by a massive 5000mAh battery supported by 33W Charging. Available in three captivating colors: Stealth Black, Prism Gold, and Arctic White.

The smartphone is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at INR 17,999 (originally priced at INR 20,999), 8GB + 256GB priced at INR 19,999 (originally priced at INR 22,999) and 12GB+256GB priced at INR 21,999 (originally priced at INR 24,999) The device is available on Redmi.com , Flipkart and Amazon.

POCO X6 5G –

INR 19,999

Introducing you to the POCO X6 5G, another latest option offering excellent camera capabilities and day-to-day performance. With a 64MP AI Triple Camera setup featuring OIS, an 8MP Ultra-wide Camera along with a Sony IMX355 sensor which facilitates broad dynamic range and a 2MP Macro Camera, alongside a 16MP front camera, this phone ensures exceptional quality and detail in every picture. Its 6.67-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED Display delivers smooth scrolling and vibrant content viewing. Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, it guarantees fast and seamless performance without worrying about heating or lagging. Plus, with a robust 5100mAh Battery supported by a 67W Turbo Charger, you can rely on lasting power throughout the day. The POCO X6 5G is available in two stunning colors – Snowstorm White and Mirror Black with two storage variants of 8GB+256GB priced at INR 19,999 (originally priced at INR 24,999), 12GB+256GB priced at INR 21,999 (originally priced at INR 26,999) and 12GB+512GB priced at INR 22,999 (originally priced at INR 27,999) available on poco.in and Flipkart.