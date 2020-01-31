Fossil launches its new Hybrid HR smartwatch in India, range starts at INR 14,995

Fossil announced the launch of its new Hybrid HR range of hybrid smartwatch in India with prices starting at INR 14,995. Fossil said its new Hybrid HR range is the way to go for the fashion-conscious crowd who’d also like to have the looks of a conventional watch coupled to the functionality that a smartwatch stands for.

As such, there is going to be the hour, minute and second arm that lends a traditional look to the watch. Then there is also going to be the smart display that would show the most sought after information in a convenient to read manner. Those include the heart rate and workout info, weather update, notifications such as the call and text previews and so on.

The smart wearable maker also said the heart rate monitor together with the always-on display happens to be is one of the biggest USPs of the Hybrid HR smartwatch. And the best part of it all, it does not come at the cost of battery power either as a single charge can last more than two weeks. Time to recharge is quick too, with full charge attained in 50 minutes.

According to Fossil, the three physical buttons that the smartwatch comes with can also be re-programmed to the shortcut that the user prefers. Apart from glancing over the email or text message previews, the Hybrid HR also allows for answering calls as well. The health features that the smartwatch comes with include sleep tracking, keeping a tab on calories consumed, number of steps taken and so on.

There are alarm, timer and stopwatch functionality as well while the built-in workout modes will help you attain your fitness goals. What’s more the watch is water resistant to up to 3ATM. Users can also connect the smartwatch with the Fossil app via Bluetooth and change watch faces, tinker with the incoming smartphone notification and such. That apart, the company is also offering a host of external customization options too, which includes interchangeable straps made of silicone, leather or metal.

And at a starting price of INR 14,995, the new Hybrid HR are quite affordable as well though there are more pricey version available too.