Fossil Unveils Special-Edition Collection Inspired by Minecraft

Fossil has introduced a new special-edition collection inspired by the creative world of Minecraft™, blending gaming culture with contemporary fashion. This collaboration brings together Fossil’s design expertise and the globally popular video game, delivering a unique assortment of watches, wallets, and jewelry that reflect the game’s signature elements. Minecraft holds the title of the best-selling video game ever, with over 300 million copies sold. The launch of this collection also coincides with the upcoming release of A Minecraft Movie, set to hit theaters on April 4, 2025.

Special-Edition Watches Capture Minecraft’s Iconic Style

At the core of this collaboration are two limited-edition timepieces, based on Fossil’s well-known Machine watch platform. These watches immerse wearers in the Minecraft universe through thoughtful design inspired by in-game experiences.

The Limited-Edition Grass Block Machine Watch, priced at Rs 17,495, reflects the familiar Grass Block aesthetic seen early in gameplay. Its dial features the iconic block, while the sub-eye hands resemble iron tools. The strap is crafted from embossed leather, and the top ring displays a block-inspired texture.

The Limited-Edition Deepslate Machine Watch, also priced at Rs 17,495, channels the thrill of mining rare underground resources. Its dial features a blend of Deepslate and Diamond Ore, with diamond tool-themed sub-eye hands and a sculpted blocky top ring. Both watches include lenticular casebacks that mimic the effect of breaking blocks, eventually revealing the collaborative logo between Fossil and Minecraft.

Minecraft-Inspired Wallets Join the Lineup

The collection also introduces wallets inspired by Minecraft’s signature pixelated visuals. The Grass Block Leather Bifold, priced at Rs 4,895, features a textured, pixel-embossed design that brings the game’s landscape to life. It also includes a playful Creeper pull tab and an ID window, offering a functional nod to Minecraft’s in-game items.

The Deepslate Leather Passcase, priced at Rs 6,495, takes inspiration from Minecarts filled with Diamond blocks. This wallet highlights turquoise detailing and embossed textures, capturing the spirit of discovery that defines Minecraft.

Jewelry Collection Celebrates Iconic Creeper Character

Rounding out the collection is the Creeper Bracelet, available for Rs 6,495. This adjustable accessory features black glass beads, combined with square matte black and green beads, which are laser-etched with the instantly recognizable Creeper design. This piece allows fans to incorporate a subtle yet stylish tribute to one of Minecraft’s most famous characters into their everyday look.

Exclusive Packaging Enhances Collectible Appeal

Every item in the Fossil x Minecraft collection is presented in custom Minecraft-themed tins, turning each piece into a collectible keepsake for fans of all ages.

The Fossil x Minecraft collection will be available starting March 7, 2025, on Fossil.in and at select Fossil retail locations. Fans can also follow @Fossil.in to stay updated on future launches.