Free Upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V on PC Arriving March 4

PC players of Grand Theft Auto V will receive a free upgrade on March 4, bringing enhancements previously exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This update introduces new vehicles, performance improvements at Hao’s Special Works, animal encounters, upgraded graphics settings, faster loading speeds, and more.

Anyone who owns Grand Theft Auto V on PC can upgrade at no cost, with a one-time Character Migration option to transfer Story Mode and Online progress seamlessly.

New Features for PC Players

Enhanced Vehicles & Performance Upgrades

Access a variety of new vehicles and performance modifications at Hao’s Special Works (HSW). Participate in HSW Races, Premium Test Rides, and Time Trials to push automotive capabilities to the next level.

Wildlife Photography Challenge

Discover ambient animals across Southern San Andreas. Capture their images to engage in the daily Wildlife Photography Challenge and earn unique rewards.

GTA+ Membership Benefits

PC players can enroll in GTA+ Membership to unlock exclusive perks in Grand Theft Auto V Online and additional content in the upgraded version.

Career Progress Tracking

Stay on top of your in-game achievements with Career Progress, allowing you to track your empire’s expansion across all Grand Theft Auto V Online updates.

Refreshed Landing Page & Career Builder

Navigate an improved Landing Page for faster access to missions and activities. New players can take advantage of a GTA$4,000,000 bonus to invest in property, vehicles, and other essentials when starting as an Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker through the Career Builder.

Improved Player Experience & Security

This updated version of Grand Theft Auto V on PC also integrates recent improvements for GTA Online, including enhanced kernel-based anti-cheat measures and proactive voice chat moderation, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for all players.