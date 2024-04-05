Fujifilm Launches Instax Mini 99 in India: A New Addition to Instant Photography

Fujifilm India unveiled the Instax Mini 99, the latest addition to its lineup of analog instant cameras, set to go on sale from April 4th with a starting price of Rs. 20,999. Alongside the camera, Fujifilm is also introducing a new mini-format film, “Photo Slide,” aimed at enhancing the visual aesthetics of photographs.

Key Highlights:

The Instax Mini 99 and Photo Slide film will be available nationwide.

The camera introduces novel analog functions for creative photography.

Fujifilm aims to enhance the instant photography experience with this launch.

Expanded Features and Design

The Instax Mini 99 builds upon its predecessor’s success, incorporating new features such as Color Effect Control and Vignette Mode. These additions allow users to manipulate light and color directly on the film, offering six different color expressions and the ability to focus attention centrally within the frame for a more artistic finish. The camera’s design also emphasizes ease of use and aesthetics, with a leather-like matte texture and a classic, premium appearance.

Versatility in Photography

Fujifilm emphasizes the versatility of the Mini 99 through various shooting modes and functions. From landscape and macro to indoor and sports modes, the camera adapts to different scenarios. It also includes a Self Timer and options for no flash, red-eye correction, and more. Unique to this model are the Double Exposure and Bulb modes, enabling users to experiment with overlapping images and long exposure shots, respectively.

Digital Integration and Promotions

The Instax Mini 99’s release is complemented by the updated INSTAX UP! app, which now includes an Album function, allowing users to digitally organize and share their instant photos. Fujifilm’s promotional efforts for the Mini 99 will be conducted mainly online and through social media, highlighting the camera’s unique ability to create one-of-a-kind photos with its light and color manipulation features.

Expanding the World of Instant Photography

The launch of the Instax Mini 99 and Photo Slide film signifies Fujifilm’s ongoing commitment to enriching the photography experience. By combining traditional analog processes with modern technological enhancements, Fujifilm aims to cater to a wide range of photography enthusiasts, from amateurs to seasoned professionals.

Koji Wada, Managing Director of Fujifilm India, and Arun Babu, Associate Director & Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business, expressed their excitement about the potential of the Mini 99 to capture and create memorable moments.

With this launch, Fujifilm continues to innovate within the instant photography space, further solidifying its position in the market and providing users with tools to express their creativity and preserve memories in unique and tangible ways.