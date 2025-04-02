Fujifilm Revoria Arrives at Veekay Printers, Thane

Imagine your favorite product’s packaging suddenly bursting with richer colors, sharper details, and even shimmering metallic accents. That might just become a reality thanks to a recent tech upgrade at Veekay Printers in Thane, India. This established printing company, serving major corporate clients for over four decades, has just installed the advanced FUJIFILM Revoria PC 1120 digital toner press. Could this be a game-changer for businesses looking to make a lasting impression?

Veekay Printers, known for its commitment to quality and cutting-edge technology since 1980, is now armed with a printing beast capable of producing 120 pages per minute, even when using all six of its color stations. This means faster turnaround times for print-on-demand applications, a crucial factor in today’s fast-paced market. Think about those last-minute brochure requests or personalized packaging needs – the Revoria PC 1120 seems built to handle them with ease.

But it’s not just about speed. Rajendra Kotian, the owner of Veekay Printers, is clearly excited about the creative possibilities this new machine offers. He highlighted the “advanced specialty toners including metallic gold, silver, white, clear, texture tone, and pink” that will allow his company to offer clients “even more creative and high-quality products.” This suggests that businesses working with Veekay Printers can now explore a wider range of design options, potentially making their marketing materials and product packaging stand out even more.

The technical specifications of the Revoria PC 1120 are impressive. Its 2,400 x 2,400 dpi resolution promises incredibly sharp and vibrant prints, setting a new standard in the graphic arts industry. This level of detail can significantly impact the perceived quality of printed materials, whether it’s a high-end catalog for a luxury brand or eye-catching packaging for a retail product.

Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, emphasized the company’s commitment to bringing “innovative products and solutions” to the market. This installation at Veekay Printers appears to be a concrete example of that commitment, potentially benefiting a wide range of industries, including banking, retail, and textiles, which are among Veekay Printers’ clientele.

Ajay Aggarwal, MD & CEO at Insight Print Communications, the distributors for FUJIFILM, expressed confidence that this technology will “elevate their offerings.” This suggests that Veekay Printers will be able to provide enhanced services and potentially attract new clients who are looking for these advanced printing capabilities.

Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communications & Device Technology at FUJIFILM India, further elaborated on the machine’s versatility. It can handle a wide range of paper types, from lightweight 52 gsm to heavyweight 400 gsm, and can print on large sizes up to 330 x 1,200 mm. This flexibility allows for the production of various printed materials, from delicate flyers to sturdy packaging and even large-format banners.

One of the most interesting features of the Revoria PC 1120 is its ability to use two specialty colors in a single pass. This “underlay and overlay” capability offers a significant competitive advantage, allowing for unique visual effects and potentially streamlining the printing process. The Super EA Eco Toner, known for its small particle size, contributes to the superior print quality and precision.

For businesses in India looking for high-quality, versatile, and fast printing solutions, this development at Veekay Printers could be significant. The combination of Veekay’s established reputation and FUJIFILM’s cutting-edge technology suggests a bright future for printing in the region. Could we see a noticeable difference in the quality and creativity of packaging and marketing materials coming out of this collaboration? It certainly seems possible.