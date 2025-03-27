G-SHOCK Introduces New Collection Paying Tribute to Heritage Models

G-SHOCK has launched a new collection of four timepieces: the GA-2100RL-1ADR, GA-110RL-1ADR, DW-5600RL-1DR, and DW-6900RL-1DR. These models draw inspiration from the original 1983 DW-5000C and incorporate design elements that reflect G-SHOCK’s history.

The new RL series reinterprets G-SHOCK’s heritage by featuring the signature red, blue, and yellow accents of the original DW-5000C. According to the brand, red signifies a passion for challenges, blue represents water resistance, and yellow embodies shock resistance.

G-SHOCK GA-2100RL-1ADR – Modern Interpretation

The GA-2100RL-1ADR takes its design cues from the GA-2100 model, known for its slim, octagonal bezel. This timepiece utilizes carbon core guard technology and bio-based resin in its construction, resulting in a lightweight yet durable watch. It includes features such as world time, a stopwatch, and LED lighting. This model is priced at ₹9,195.

G-SHOCK GA-110RL-1ADR – Bold Design

The GA-110RL-1ADR is based on the GA-110 and features a large case with prominent color accents. This watch is designed to withstand demanding conditions, offering magnetic resistance, 200-meter water resistance, and shock resistance. The price for this model is ₹11,695.

G-SHOCK DW-5600RL-1DR – Classic Reimagined

The DW-5600RL-1DR is a contemporary take on the original DW-5600. It maintains the compact, retro design of the classic model while incorporating modern features like a Super Illuminator LED backlight and a countdown timer. This watch is made with eco-friendly materials and is priced at ₹7,995.

G-SHOCK DW-6900RL-1DR – Pop Culture Icon

The DW-6900RL-1DR draws inspiration from the DW-6900, recognized for its round case and bold aesthetic. This model retains the signature design and incorporates bio-based resin construction and shock resistance. It features a vibrant color scheme and modern functionality. The DW-6900RL-1DR is available for ₹7,995.

This new collection from G-SHOCK celebrates the brand’s history by integrating design elements from its foundational models. The timepieces are available for purchase online.