After Galaxy Note 7, Xiaomi Mi4 explodes in China while charging

It’s not just Samsung smartphones that are exploding off the battery issue. It seems like the virus has caught Xiaomi phones as well as Xiaomi Mi4 exploded in China in a recent incident. As per reports, the Mi 4 was on charge in the classroom when it started emitting flames while the phone was in use. Soon after, it exploded with the back panel of the phone melted.

The student posted the incident on Weibo along with the photographs of the damaged phone. As is evident from the photographs, it was due to the battery that the Mi4 exploded. The battery swelled up and burst, leading to the explosion. It is not clear if the display was also damaged, but from close inspection, an oval shape can be seen which indicates likely damage to the screen.

Smartphone explosion incidents have increased drastically from past year. Samsung’s 2016 offering Galaxy Note 7 failed drastically because of repeated explosion incidents in different parts of the world. Later on, US and Indian government banned the use of smartphones in flights. It is the first time that the news of Xiaomi Mi4 explosion has come up. Though other Xiaomi phones have burst in the past; some of them are Mi 4i and Mi 5.

Xiaomi Mi4 comes with a 5-inch screen with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, 2.5GHz Quad Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB RAM and 3080mAh battery. It comes along with a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP front camera.