Galaxy S24 Series Might Gain Pro-Level Video With LOG Recording in Upcoming One UI 7 Beta

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, already lauded for its impressive camera system, could be on the verge of receiving a significant upgrade for video enthusiasts. Reports circulating within the tech community suggest that the upcoming One UI 7 beta update might introduce LOG video recording capabilities to the flagship smartphones. This feature, typically found in professional video cameras, offers filmmakers and content creators greater flexibility in post-production color grading. While Samsung has yet to officially confirm this addition, the buzz surrounding its potential inclusion is growing.

LOG, short for logarithmic, is a gamma curve setting used in video recording. Unlike standard video profiles that bake in a certain look, LOG profiles capture a wider dynamic range of light and shadow information. This results in a flatter-looking image straight out of the camera, but it provides significantly more latitude for color correction and grading in editing software. This means users can fine-tune the colors, contrast, and overall look of their videos to achieve a specific cinematic style or match footage from other professional cameras.

The inclusion of LOG video recording on the Galaxy S24 series would be a welcome addition for serious mobile videographers. The current video capabilities of the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra are already strong, offering high resolutions, various frame rates, and impressive stabilization. However, the lack of a dedicated LOG profile has been a point of contention for some users who desire more control over their video’s final aesthetic.

If the reports prove accurate, the One UI 7 beta could mark a significant step forward for Samsung’s mobile video ambitions. It would position the Galaxy S24 series as an even more compelling tool for content creators who rely on their smartphones for professional-quality video capture. Imagine the possibilities for independent filmmakers, vloggers, and social media influencers who could leverage the power and portability of the S24 series with the added benefit of LOG recording.

The process of recording in LOG typically involves capturing more detail in the highlights and shadows, which can appear washed out on the phone’s display. However, this “flat” look is intentional. It preserves a wider range of tonal information that can be brought back to life during post-production. Colorists can then manipulate the footage to achieve rich, vibrant colors or a more muted, cinematic feel, depending on their creative vision.

While specific details about the implementation of LOG recording in One UI 7 remain scarce, it’s likely that Samsung would offer different LOG profiles to cater to various needs. Some professional cameras offer different “flavors” of LOG, such as S-Log (Sony), C-Log (Canon), and N-Log (Nikon), each with its own subtle characteristics. Samsung might introduce its own version, perhaps tailored to the sensors and processing capabilities of the Galaxy S24 series.

The One UI 7 beta program is expected to roll out in the coming months, likely based on the latest version of Android. Tech enthusiasts and Galaxy S24 owners eager to test out new features will likely be among the first to experience this potential LOG recording capability. It’s important to remember that features included in beta versions are not always guaranteed to make it to the final public release. However, the fact that reports are surfacing suggests that Samsung is actively exploring this functionality.

For users who are not familiar with LOG recording, the learning curve might seem a bit steep. It requires an understanding of color grading principles and the use of video editing software that supports LOG footage. However, the benefits in terms of creative control and the ability to achieve a more professional look are significant. Many online resources and tutorials are available to help beginners get started with LOG grading.

The potential addition of LOG recording aligns with a broader trend in the smartphone industry, where manufacturers are increasingly focusing on providing professional-grade tools for content creators. Apple, for instance, introduced ProRes LOG recording with the iPhone 15 Pro models, signaling the growing demand for this feature among mobile filmmakers. If Samsung follows suit, it would further solidify the Galaxy S24 series’ position as a top contender in the smartphone video market.

It remains to be seen how Samsung will integrate LOG recording into the One UI 7 interface. It could be a dedicated video mode within the camera app, or it might be accessible through the “Pro Video” settings, offering users granular control over various parameters. The user interface will play a crucial role in making this feature accessible and intuitive for both experienced and novice users.

Beyond LOG recording, the One UI 7 update is also expected to bring other improvements and new features based on the latest Android version. These could include enhancements to performance, battery life, security, and the overall user experience. However, the potential addition of LOG video recording is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated aspects of this upcoming update for video creators.

As the One UI 7 beta program draws closer, more details about its features are likely to emerge. Tech publications and online forums will be closely monitoring the beta releases for any signs of LOG recording on the Galaxy S24 series. Until then, the reports serve as an exciting prospect for mobile videographers who have been hoping for this professional-level feature to arrive on Samsung’s flagship smartphones.

The impact of having LOG recording on a device as powerful and versatile as the Galaxy S24 series cannot be overstated. It would empower users to capture truly cinematic footage with their smartphones, opening up new possibilities for storytelling and creative expression. Whether it’s for capturing stunning travel vlogs, producing high-quality short films, or simply elevating the look of everyday videos, LOG recording would be a game-changer for many Galaxy S24 users.

We will continue to monitor the development of the One UI 7 beta and provide updates as soon as more information becomes available. For now, the possibility of LOG video recording coming to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series represents an exciting step towards bridging the gap between smartphone video and professional filmmaking.