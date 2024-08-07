Garmin Smartwatches Revolutionize Health Research and Remote Patient Monitoring

Garmin smartwatches are transforming healthcare through research and remote patient monitoring, integrating with platforms like Medixine and Vitalera, and contributing to advancements in epilepsy research

Smartwatches, once simple fitness trackers, are now playing a crucial role in health monitoring, clinical research, and remote patient monitoring (RPM). Garmin, a leader in wearable technology, is at the forefront of this transformation.

The global smartwatch market is expected to experience significant growth, highlighting the increasing recognition of their health benefits. Garmin devices, equipped with advanced health features, seamlessly integrate with healthcare platforms, enabling healthcare professionals to receive real-time patient data, fostering better communication, and facilitating personalized care plans.

Garmin’s Role in Health Research and RPM:

AIIMS (Delhi): Utilizing Garmin Vivosmart 5 data to develop an AI model for real-time epileptic seizure detection, aiming to prevent sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP).

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML): Tracking medical professionals’ health and studying the impact of exercise on biochemical markers related to stress, inflammation, and antioxidant capacity.

Medixine: Integrating Garmin devices to capture activity and sleep data for chronic illness management, enhancing RPM effectiveness.

Vitalera: Leveraging Garmin devices for continuous monitoring of long-term oxygen therapy patients, enabling personalized treatment and early issue detection.

Movn Health: Collaborating with Garmin to support cardiac recovery through virtual cardiac rehab and RPM, utilizing Garmin Venu Sq smartwatches for effective home-based care.

Garmin smartwatches, known for their quality, battery life, and accuracy, are contributing to advancements in health research and RPM, ultimately shaping the future of healthcare through wearable technology.

Important Note: Garmin smartwatches are not intended to monitor or diagnose diseases or any medical conditions.