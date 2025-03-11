Garmin Unveils Enduro 3 Series Ultra-Performance GPS Smartwatches in India

Garmin has officially introduced the Enduro 3 series in India, a next-generation ultra-performance GPS smartwatch crafted for ultra-endurance athletes, adventurers, and long-distance competitors. Weighing just 63 grams, the Enduro 3 is designed for durability while offering extended battery life through its solar charging display. The smartwatch provides up to 110 hours in GPS mode and 80 days in smartwatch mode, featuring an always-on display for seamless tracking.

Ultra-Lightweight and Rugged Build

The Enduro 3 is constructed using premium materials, including a titanium variant with a DLC coating, ensuring military-grade resistance to thermal stress, shock, and water.

Key Features of Enduro 3 Series

Extended Battery Life with Solar Charging: Equipped with Power Glass solar charging, the Enduro 3 significantly boosts battery life, enabling ultra-athletes to train without frequent recharges.

Ultra-Lightweight Rugged Design: Built using premium materials, including a titanium option with a DLC coating, offering superior durability while being lightweight.

Endurance & Stamina Tracking: Features such as VO2 max, real-time stamina tracking, endurance score, training readiness, and recovery time help optimize athletic performance.

Next-Gen Navigation & Mapping: Preloaded TopoActive maps, multi-band GNSS, and turn-by-turn navigation ensure precise tracking for off-road adventures.

Advanced Training & Recovery Features: Includes daily suggested workouts, wrist-based running power measurement, heat and altitude acclimation, and other in-depth training insights.

Comprehensive Health & Wellness Monitoring: Tracks heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, Body Battery™ energy monitoring, stress tracking, and advanced sleep insights for complete well-being.

Smart Connectivity & Safety Features: Supports smart notifications, onboard music storage, LiveTrack, incident detection, and two-way messaging via the Garmin Messenger™ app.

Built for Endurance Athletes and Adventurers

The Enduro 3 is tailored for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor explorers seeking real-time stamina tracking, endurance score, and recovery time analysis. Its Trail Run VO2 max adjusts to terrain changes, while PacePro offers GPS-based pace guidance. The ultrarun activity mode includes a rest timer for aid station tracking, and the grade-adjusted pace feature ensures consistent performance across elevations.

Navigation and Performance Enhancements

For those tackling demanding terrains, ClimbPro provides real-time ascent data, helping manage climbs efficiently. The preloaded maps and turn-by-turn navigation ensure athletes remain on track.

Advanced Health & Multi-Sport Features

Beyond running, the Enduro 3 supports preloaded activity profiles for swimming, biking, golfing, and skiing, along with animated workouts for cardio, strength training, yoga, and Pilates. The smartwatch also offers 24/7 health monitoring, including HRV status, Pulse Ox, sleep, stress, and energy levels tracking.

Pricing & Availability

The Garmin Enduro 3 Series has launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,05,990, backed by a two-year warranty. It will be available at premium retail stores and on the Garmin India Website.