GCCs Tackle Gen Z’s AI Obsession: A Reality Check for Fresh Engineering Graduates

The influx of fresh engineering graduates into Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India is bringing a wave of AI aspirations, but also a reality check for both employers and employees. Recent trends indicate a growing disconnect between Gen Z’s eagerness to dive into cutting-edge AI projects and the foundational work required in sectors like banking and retail.

A LinkedIn study confirms that Gen Z is more AI-savvy than previous generations, often having pursued AI-specific courses. However, GCCs are grappling with managing these expectations and instilling a holistic understanding of the engineering and software development process.

Bridging the Expectation Gap

Srikanth Gopalakrishnan, CIO for people and head of the India technology centre at Deutsche Bank, highlights the challenge of aligning freshers’ AI enthusiasm with the regulatory constraints of the banking sector. To address this, Deutsche Bank has implemented a rotational program where trainees undertake diverse projects over a year before choosing a permanent role. This approach exposes them to various facets of the job, including ticket resolution, which forms a significant part of the initial years.

Vaidyanathan Seshan, SVP and India tech hub head for Lululemon, echoes similar sentiments. He emphasizes the need to educate fresh graduates on the nuances of the retail industry through bootcamps and shadowing senior employees. This helps them differentiate between academic experiments and real-world business applications, while also tempering their obsession with buzzwords.

Mentorship and Practical Exposure as Key Solutions

Professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal adopts a mentorship-driven approach, where senior professionals supervise freshers’ work for several months. Manish Goyal, MD & GCC lead for India, stresses the importance of freshers understanding the broader role of GCCs in their career development. He advocates for an apprenticeship model where freshers collaborate with seasoned professionals, gaining hands-on experience and exposure to various aspects of the engineering and software assembly line.

Industry-Wide Efforts to Align Expectations

GCCs across sectors are recognizing the need to recalibrate freshers’ expectations and provide a comprehensive understanding of the work environment. This involves a combination of structured training programs, mentorship initiatives, and exposure to diverse projects. The goal is to foster a long-term perspective among fresh graduates, highlighting the importance of foundational work and the gradual progression towards specialized roles.

A New Paradigm for GCCs and Gen Z

The evolving dynamics between GCCs and Gen Z engineers underscore the importance of bridging the gap between AI aspirations and practical realities. By investing in training, mentorship, and exposure to diverse projects, GCCs can harness the potential of this AI-savvy generation while ensuring a sustainable and fulfilling career path for them.