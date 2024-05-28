Get a Free 50-inch 4K TV This Memorial Day When You Preorder a Copilot+ AI Laptop

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ AI laptop by June 17 and get a free 50-inch 4K TV. Limited time Memorial Day deal.

As Memorial Day approaches, tech enthusiasts have an exciting deal to look forward to. Samsung is offering a free 50-inch 4K TV to customers who preorder the new Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ AI laptop. This promotion is part of a larger initiative to boost sales and provide added value to customers investing in Samsung’s latest technology.

Promotion Details

The promotion is available for a limited time, starting immediately and running until June 17, 2024. To qualify, customers must preorder the Galaxy Book4 Edge directly from Samsung at its full retail price. The laptop comes in various configurations, with prices starting at $1,349. The 50-inch Samsung Crystal UHD TV, valued at $380, is included at no additional cost. The TV boasts a 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160), supports HDR, and features Samsung’s Tizen OS, which offers access to major streaming services​​.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Specifications

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is designed to deliver powerful performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. It is available in both 14-inch and 16-inch models, each equipped with an AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800. The base model includes 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while higher-end versions offer up to 1TB of storage and faster processor options​.

How to Avail the Offer

Visit Samsung’s Website: The preorder must be made through Samsung’s official website to qualify for the free TV. Choose the Configuration: Select the desired configuration of the Galaxy Book4 Edge. The promotion is applicable across all variants. Complete the Purchase: Ensure the laptop is purchased at full price. Samsung’s trade-in offers do not apply to this promotion. Shipping: The laptops are scheduled to start shipping on June 18, 2024. The TV will be included in the shipment.

Additional Benefits

In addition to the free TV, the Galaxy Book4 Edge offers several productivity-enhancing features. The laptop integrates seamlessly with Samsung Galaxy phones, allowing users to control their phone from their laptop, make calls, send texts, and more. It also includes AI-driven features such as Recall, which helps users quickly find files, emails, and websites​.

This Memorial Day promotion by Samsung is an excellent opportunity for consumers to get a premium laptop and a high-quality TV for the price of one device. The Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ AI laptop promises powerful performance, seamless integration with other Samsung devices, and advanced AI capabilities, making it a valuable addition to any tech enthusiast’s collection. Be sure to preorder before June 17 to take advantage of this limited-time offer.