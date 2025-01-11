Gigabyte Debuts AI-Enhanced Hardware at CES 2025

Gigabyte reveals its next-gen AI hardware at CES 2025, including Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, AI-powered motherboards, laptops with GiMATE AI agent, and high-performance QD-OLED monitors.

Gigabyte’s RTX 50 Series Graphics Cards

The company’s RTX 50 Series graphics cards, based on Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture, offer improved thermal performance and smaller form factors. The lineup includes the RTX 5090, 5090 D, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 models, boasting up to 10% better cooling efficiency and a 10% smaller size compared to previous generations.

Gigabyte enhanced its WINDFORCE cooling solution with a new Hawk Fan design, increasing airflow by 12.5% and air pressure by 53.6%. The AORUS MASTER variant features Screen Cooling Plus with an extra fan, while the RTX 5090 MASTER utilizes Superconducting heat pipes with section sintering technology.

AI-Enhanced Motherboards

Gigabyte also introduced new Intel B860 and AMD B850 series motherboards that utilize AI for optimal performance. The B800 series features the D5 Bionics Corsa suite, enabling DDR5 memory speeds up to 8600MT/s on AMD B850 models and 9466MT/s on Intel B860 boards. AI SNATCH software allows for simple DDR5 performance tuning, while AI-Driven PCB Design ensures signal integrity.

For AMD users, the B850 series motherboards include X3D Turbo mode, optimized for Ryzen 9000 series X3D processors. These boards have an all-digital power design and improved thermal solutions, with heatsinks providing up to 4 times more cooling surface area.

GiMATE AI Agent in Next-Gen Laptops

Gigabyte’s new laptops feature GiMATE, an AI agent with Large Language Model technology and “Press and Speak” functionality. GiMATE manages features like AI Power Gear II for energy efficiency, AI Boost II for overclocking, and AI Privacy for screen protection.

The AORUS MASTER series laptops, available in 18-inch mini-LED and 16-inch OLED versions, combine the Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. The WINDFORCE INFINITY EX cooling system delivers up to 270W of peak cooling power.

High-Performance QD-OLED Monitors

Gigabyte also launched two QD-OLED monitors. The AORUS FO27Q5P boasts a 500Hz refresh rate and DP2.1 UHBR20 support. The Gigabyte MO27U2 offers 4K resolution at 240Hz in a 27-inch format with 166 PPI.

Both monitors utilize Gigabyte’s OLED Care technology, an AI-powered burn-in prevention system, and enhanced Tactical Features. The FO27Q5P surpasses VESA ClearMR standards and is anticipated to receive the upcoming ClearMR 21000 certification.

