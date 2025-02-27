Glance and Google Cloud Collaborate to Bring Generative AI Experiences to Smartphone Lock Screens and TV Ambient Screens

Glance and Google Cloud have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at integrating generative AI technology into smartphone lock screens and TV ambient screens. By utilizing Google’s advanced AI models, including Gemini and Imagen, Glance plans to introduce innovative AI-powered experiences, transforming user engagement and interaction.

Expanding AI-Powered Digital Experiences

As a leader in AI-powered smart lock screen experiences, Glance currently operates on over 450 million Android-based smartphones across multiple markets, including India, Indonesia, Japan, and the United States. With over 300 million active users, the company aims to create a personal internet for users, integrating real-time updates on news, sports, games, entertainment, fashion, and shopping into their lock screens.

Leveraging Google Cloud’s AI Models

Through this collaboration, Glance will utilize Google Cloud’s Vertex AI to power next-gen user interactions. Gemini intelligence capabilities will enhance personalized content delivery, while Imagen’s state-of-the-art image generation will enable unique visual experiences. One of the key innovations includes a gen AI-enabled commerce feature, allowing users to upload a selfie or an image from their gallery. AI will analyze their interests, generate personalized images, and enable real-time purchase decisions directly from the lock screen.

The Launch of ‘Glance AI’

As part of its next phase, Glance will introduce ‘Glance AI’, a gen AI-powered platform that enhances both smartphones and TV ambient screens. The first market to experience this technology will be the United States, where Glance AI will provide immersive content and commerce experiences, effectively turning conventional smartphones into AI phones.

Statements from Leadership

Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO of InMobi & Glance, emphasized the company’s mission to inspire users by offering AI-driven discovery experiences. He stated, “We aim to become the world’s largest consumer tech platform, reaching one billion screens by 2028. Our collaboration with Google Cloud will be instrumental in achieving this goal.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, highlighted the impact of generative AI, stating, “With mobile phones as a crucial touchpoint, Glance can now leverage Google Cloud’s cutting-edge AI to develop transformative applications across commerce, content, and more.”

Privacy and User Control

Since its launch in 2019, Glance has prioritized user privacy, ensuring that all features remain opt-in and do not access user data. Its recommendation engine refines content based on usage patterns, delivering an optimized AI-powered experience.