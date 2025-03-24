Glance and LinkedIn Collaborate to Offer Learning on Lock Screens

Glance, a smart lock screen platform, has joined forces with LinkedIn, the professional networking service, to provide learning resources to a large user base in India. The partnership, operating under Glance’s “Glance for Good” program, aims to make upskilling opportunities more accessible, with the goal of empowering at least one million users to improve their career prospects.

Over 235 million Glance users in India can now access curated LinkedIn Learning content directly on their smart lock screens. The content is categorized into three areas: exploring unconventional career paths, enhancing job-related skills, and developing essential soft skills.

This collaboration provides users with access to select LinkedIn Learning courses, reports, and video content. The “offbeat careers” category introduces users to fields like entertainment, drone operation, and influencer marketing. The “upskilling” section offers guidance on job searching and career advancement strategies. Finally, the “soft skills” category focuses on developing workplace abilities such as building confidence, negotiation techniques, and understanding workplace dynamics. Personalized course recommendations and direct access through the Glance lock screen aim to provide users with practical knowledge relevant to their career journeys.

Within the first 45 days of the feature’s launch, LinkedIn content has been viewed over 170 million times on Glance lock screens, indicating a strong initial interest in the learning resources.

Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer at Glance, stated, “Our collaboration with LinkedIn allows us to deliver job-relevant content directly to over 235 million users through Glance Smart Lock Screens. This equips them with necessary skills for today’s job market. By making professional development more accessible, we aim to support career growth and contribute to India’s economic progress.”

Nirajita Banerjee, Sr. Managing Editor at LinkedIn India News, commented, “Our partnership with Glance Smart Lock Screen introduces new ways for users to discover LinkedIn Learning courses and editorial content easily. The initial engagement of over 170 million glances in just 45 days highlights the significant demand for upskilling in various areas. This initiative helps in making learning more accessible for professionals at all career stages.”

India aims to achieve a $5 trillion economy and recognizes the importance of a skilled workforce for sustainable growth. This initiative seeks to contribute to this goal by providing accessible upskilling opportunities, preparing individuals for employment, and meeting the demands of a technology-driven economy. The “Glance for Good” program intends to be a positive influence, enabling individuals to take advantage of opportunities in the evolving job market.

Glance is an AI-powered platform that delivers various engaging experiences, including news, sports updates, games, and shopping, on Android lock screens in multiple Indian languages. Through partnerships with content providers, Glance uses AI to personalize content based on user preferences, allowing users to access information without unlocking their phones or navigating through multiple apps.