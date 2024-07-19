Global Chess League Partners with Chess.com to Elevate Fan Experience

The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, has joined forces with Chess.com, the world’s largest online chess platform, as its Official Platform Partner. This multi-year partnership aims to boost chess’s popularity and provide fans with innovative ways to engage with the league. The collaboration will enable millions of players and fans to follow the second season of the GCL, scheduled in London from October 3rd to 12th, on Chess.com.

Expanding Reach and Engagement

Through this partnership, Chess.com will offer extensive coverage of the GCL through its website, apps, and social media platforms. Additionally, it will host various fan, school, and university tournaments that mirror the league’s unique format, further expanding the reach and appeal of chess.

Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting Chess.com’s vast user base and its role in promoting chess skills and knowledge. He believes this collaboration will significantly enhance the league’s global reach and fan engagement.

A New Era for Chess

The GCL and Chess.com are committed to working together to establish chess as a popular spectator sport. Danny Rensch, Chief Chess Officer at Chess.com, emphasized the league’s success in showcasing the potential of team-based chess and its innovative approach to the game. He sees the partnership as a significant step towards making chess more accessible and engaging for fans worldwide.

Unique Format and Intense Competition

The GCL features a one-of-a-kind joint team format, with each team consisting of six players: one Icon player, two superstar male players, two superstar female players, and one prodigy player. The tournament involves 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner determined by a best-of-six board scoring system.