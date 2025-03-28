GoDaddy Launches Automated 90-Day SSL Certificates

GoDaddy has announced the introduction of fully managed Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificates with a 90-day reissuance cycle. The company states this new offering automates the entire SSL lifecycle, including installation and renewal, resulting in five encryption refreshes annually.

SSL certificates are fundamental for securing websites by encrypting data transmitted between the website and its visitors. This protection is vital for safeguarding sensitive information and building user trust, particularly for businesses conducting online transactions. An SSL certificate also verifies the website’s identity.

Traditionally, SSL certificates purchased from certificate authorities, often with a one-year validity, require manual reinstallation upon expiration. This process can be complex and time-consuming, potentially leading to security lapses if renewals are missed.

GoDaddy’s new managed SSL certificates aim to eliminate this manual burden. The company will handle all aspects of the SSL certificate lifecycle, from initial installation to automatic renewal and reissuance every 90 days. This automation ensures continuous website encryption without requiring any action from the website owner.

While 90-day SSL certificates are not a new concept in the industry, with organizations like Let’s Encrypt offering them for free, GoDaddy emphasizes the added benefit of a fully managed service. This means customers do not need to independently manage the selection, installation, or recurring renewal of these shorter-lived certificates. The automated system provides the advantage of more frequent encryption refreshes – five times per year – without the typical administrative overhead.

Apurva Palnitkar, Senior Director of Marketing at GoDaddy India, stated, “With over 100 million active SSL certificates, GoDaddy is focused on simplifying website security. Our new automated 90-day SSL certificates ensure businesses maintain continuous encryption without the need for manual renewals. We are empowering them to focus on their core activities while we manage their website security.”

The move by GoDaddy reflects a growing awareness of the security benefits associated with shorter-lived SSL certificates. Frequent key rotation, facilitated by shorter certificate validity periods, can limit the potential damage if a private key is compromised. By automating the management of these certificates, GoDaddy seeks to make this enhanced security more accessible to a wider range of website owners.