Goldmedal Electricals Launches I-Power Travel Adapter for Global Use

Goldmedal Electricals, a significant player in India’s Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) sector, has announced the launch of its latest product, the I-Power Travel Adapter. This new offering is aimed at providing a practical and efficient charging solution for travelers and people constantly on the move.

Key Highlights:

The I-Power Travel Adapter features a chargeable plug charger, designed for convenient and efficient device charging.

It supports PD+QC+PPS fast charging protocols, suitable for phones, tablets, and notebooks.

The adapter is available in an EU Plug option and boasts a 30W high power capability.

Priced at Rs. 1,100, the I-Power Travel Adapter comes with a 1-year warranty.

Kishan Jain, Director of Goldmedal Electricals, expressed his enthusiasm about the new product. “We have designed this travel adapter with the modern traveler’s needs in mind, ensuring safety and efficiency. It includes an LED display, a cooling system, a Turbo Power Engine, and a smart chip,” Jain stated. He further added that the I-Power Travel Adapter is expected to be a reliable charging solution that fulfills the requirements of consumers on the go.

Goldmedal Electricals is recognized for its diverse range of products, including innovative LED lights and fixtures, modular switches and accessories, home automation systems, luminaries, wires and cables, doorbells, fans, PVC pipes, DBs, MCBs, and more.

The I-Power Travel Adapter, with its easy installation, LED display, high power, cooling system, Turbo Power Engine, and smart chip, is positioned as a comprehensive charging solution for a variety of electronic devices, catering to the needs of travelers seeking reliable and efficient charging options.