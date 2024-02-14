Goldmedal Launches New Orchid LED COB Spotlight

Goldmedal Electricals, a prominent Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company in India, has introduced the Orchid LED 18W Black LED COB Round Spotlight. This lighting fixture is engineered for bright, even lighting in various areas. Constructed with a polycarbonate gun black reflector and pressure die-cast housing, it features better heat dissipation and includes an energy-efficient driver for prolonged performance. The Orchid is offered in two color temperatures—3000k and 4000k across multiple wattages, suitable for both residential and commercial spaces such as entrances, living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, stores, shops, and offices.

Key Highlights:

Features an integrated design for straightforward installation.

Equipped with a 105-degree beam angle and anti-glare diffusers to ensure uniform lighting.

Built with pressure die-cast housing to improve durability.

Mr. Kishan Jain, Director of Goldmedal Electricals, stated, “We are delighted to introduce the Orchid LED COB spotlight. This product demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and durability, offering eco-friendly solutions for modern and traditional settings.” The LED COB Spotlight, available in white and black housing options, is priced at 2,095 rupees and comes with a two-year warranty.