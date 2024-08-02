Google Chrome 127 introduces AI-powered features like Google Lens, tab comparison, and natural language search, revolutionizing how we browse the web.

Google Chrome 127: The AI-Powered Browser Update You Need to Know About

Google Chrome 127 introduces a suite of AI-powered features designed to enhance your web browsing experience. From visual search with Google Lens to tab comparison and natural language search, these innovative tools aim to make finding information and navigating the web more intuitive and efficient.

Google Lens for Visual Search:

Google Lens, already popular on Android and Google Images, now integrates directly into Chrome 127. This allows users to perform visual searches on anything they see on a web page. Whether it’s identifying an object, solving a math equation, or translating text, Google Lens provides a powerful tool for visual exploration.

Tab Compare & Natural Language Search:

Shopping online often involves juggling multiple tabs for comparison. Chrome‘s new “Tab Compare” feature aims to streamline this process by using AI to extract key information from open tabs and generate a comparison table.

Additionally, conversational browser history search enables users to ask questions in natural language, such as “What film did I read about last week?” AI then scans your browsing history to provide relevant answers. Google assures users that this feature is optional and can be toggled on or off.

Availability:

While enhanced visual search is available in Chrome 127 worldwide, the tab comparison and natural language search features are rolling out gradually, starting in the United States. Users outside the US can expect these features in the coming weeks.

Share your thoughts on these new AI features in the comments below! Have you tried Google Lens in Chrome 127? Are you excited about tab comparison and natural language search? Let us know your experience!