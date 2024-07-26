Google Maps Rolls Out 6 India-Specific Features to Transform Commutes

Google Maps launches six new features in India, including narrow road avoidance, EV charging station info, metro ticket booking, and more, designed to improve navigation and promote sustainable travel.

Google has unveiled six exciting new features for Google Maps in India, aimed at tackling common commuter challenges and promoting sustainable travel. These updates leverage artificial intelligence (AI), local partnerships, and user-generated content to enhance the overall navigation experience.

Key Features:

Narrow Road Avoidance: Using AI and satellite imagery, Google Maps now estimates road widths and adjusts routes to help drivers avoid congested narrow roads.

Flyover Navigation: Maps will now explicitly highlight routes that involve taking flyovers (elevated roads), helping drivers plan their journeys more effectively.

EV Charging Stations: In a major push for sustainable travel, Google Maps now displays detailed information on over 8,000 EV charging stations across India, including real-time availability and charger types. It’s also the first country to showcase charging stations for two-wheel EVs.

Metro Ticket Booking: Commuters in Kochi and Chennai can now book metro tickets directly through Google Maps, streamlining their transit experience.

Simplified Incident Reporting: Reporting road incidents like construction or accidents has been made easier, ensuring real-time information for fellow users.

Curated Lists from Local Experts: Google Maps is making it easier for users to create, share, and collaborate on lists of their favorite local spots, fostering community recommendations.

Impact and Availability:

These new features are expected to significantly improve navigation, reduce traffic congestion, and promote the adoption of electric vehicles in India. The features will roll out gradually across Android and iOS devices, with Android Auto support already available for incident reporting.

