Google Maps Steals Waze’s Best Feature: Incident Reporting Comes to Maps

Google Maps takes a page from Waze's playbook by adding incident reporting. Discover how this update, along with new camera alerts on Waze, will improve your navigation experience.

Google Maps and Waze, two popular navigation apps owned by Google, have traditionally catered to distinct user bases with their unique features. However, in a strategic move to enhance user experience and safety, Google has integrated Waze’s highly regarded incident reporting feature into Google Maps.

This significant update enables users to effortlessly report various road hazards, such as construction zones, lane closures, obstacles, and police presence, directly through the Google Maps app. By simply tapping the newly introduced yellow triangle button, drivers can quickly share vital information, contributing to a safer and more informed driving environment for everyone on the road.

Furthermore, Google Maps has taken additional steps to improve the overall navigation experience. As users approach their destination, the app will now highlight the building in red and indicate the main entrance with a green marker. This feature, coupled with the display of nearby parking spots, aims to streamline the journey and make it more convenient for users.

While Google Maps embraces this valuable integration, Waze is not being left behind. The app is receiving its own set of updates, including an expanded range of camera alerts that cover speed cameras, red light cameras, seatbelt checks, and mobile phone usage warnings. Waze is also introducing lock screen navigation for added convenience, road hazard alerts to ensure safety, and real-time traffic sharing features, particularly beneficial during large-scale events like concerts, parades, or sports games.

The rollout of these new features is already underway. Google Maps’ incident reporting and parking assistance features are gradually becoming available on Android, iOS devices, and various car interfaces, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Waze’s updates are also being made accessible globally on both Android and iOS platforms.

This concerted effort by Google to merge the strengths of both Google Maps and Waze demonstrates a commitment to providing users with a comprehensive and safer navigation experience. By incorporating Waze’s popular incident reporting functionality into Google Maps, and by enhancing Waze with additional features, Google is ensuring that both apps remain relevant and valuable tools for drivers worldwide.