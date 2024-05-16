Google One VPN Shutting Down in June 2024

Google One VPN will shut down in June 2024 due to low usage. Learn about the reasons, alternatives, and impact on Pixel devices.

Google has announced that it will be shutting down its VPN service for Google One subscribers later this year. Launched in October 2020, the VPN by Google One was introduced to provide an extra layer of online security for users subscribing to the Google One cloud storage service. However, the company has decided to discontinue the service due to low usage among subscribers.

Reasons for the Shutdown

The primary reason for shutting down the Google One VPN is its low adoption rate. Google has stated that despite being offered as a part of the Google One subscription, the VPN feature did not see significant usage. This has led the company to reallocate resources to more in-demand features and benefits for its Google One service. A Google spokesperson mentioned, “We’re refocusing our efforts to support more in-demand features with Google One”​.

Timeline and Transition

While a specific shutdown date has not been provided, the VPN service will be phased out by the end of 2024. Current users of the Google One VPN will need to transition to alternative VPN services once the shutdown is complete. Google has been communicating with subscribers via email, informing them of the impending discontinuation and suggesting they explore other VPN options​​.

Alternatives for Users

For users seeking alternatives, there are numerous VPN services available that offer robust features and better coverage. Some recommended alternatives include ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, and NordVPN, which provide more extensive server locations and enhanced privacy features compared to the Google One VPN​.

Impact on Pixel Devices

Importantly, this shutdown does not affect the free VPN service available on Google Pixel devices. The VPN feature, which is integrated into the settings of Pixel 7 and newer models, will continue to operate. This built-in VPN provides similar online protection and will remain available to Pixel users without any additional cost. Additionally, Google Fi subscribers will still have access to their VPN services​​.

Google’s Focus on In-Demand Features

Google’s decision to discontinue the VPN by Google One is part of a broader strategy to focus on features that are more popular among its user base. By redirecting resources, Google aims to enhance and expand other services within the Google One subscription, ensuring that it continues to meet the evolving needs of its users. This includes features like enhanced cloud storage options, photo editing tools, and other privacy and security benefits​.

The discontinuation of the Google One VPN marks the end of a service that was introduced with much promise but failed to gain widespread adoption. Users are encouraged to explore other VPN services to ensure their online activities remain secure. Meanwhile, Google will continue to support its Pixel device users with the built-in VPN feature, maintaining a commitment to providing security and privacy solutions across its product range.