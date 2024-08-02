Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price and Details Revealed Ahead of Launch

Google is gearing up to introduce its latest foldable smartphone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, alongside the Pixel 9 series on August 13th. This marks a departure from previous naming conventions, as the foldable device now falls under the Pixel 9 umbrella. Recent leaks have unveiled key details about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price, design, colors, and potential features.

Storage Options and Pricing

Reports suggest that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be offered in two storage configurations: 256GB and 512GB. The leaked pricing for the US market indicates a price of $1,799 (approximately ₹1,51,000) for the 256GB variant and $1,919 (approximately ₹1,61,000) for the 512GB model. Interestingly, these prices match those of the previous Pixel Fold, suggesting Google may maintain its pricing strategy for this second-generation foldable.

Display and Design

The device is rumored to sport an 8-inch Super Actua main display and a 6.3-inch Actua cover display, both reportedly larger than those found in the original Pixel Fold. The color options are said to include Obsidian and Porcelain.

AI-Powered Features

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to be packed with AI-driven functionalities like Circle to Search, Magic Editor, and Best Take. Additionally, a rumored feature called “Add Me” might allow users to easily insert people into group photos using AI technology.

India Launch

Notably, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to launch in India, marking the first time a Google foldable device will be officially available in the country. The pricing for the Indian market is yet to be revealed, especially considering the premium pricing of the US models.

Pixel 9 Series Sneak Peek

As Google’s flagship smartphones near their release, leaks have given us a glimpse of what to anticipate from the Pixel 9 lineup. Recent renders have provided a detailed look at the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL models, showcasing their design and color choices. Interestingly, a pink variant appears less vibrant than earlier depictions suggested. Sudhanshu Ambhore shared images on X, which seem to be official images of both devices.