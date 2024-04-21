Google Pixel 9 to Introduce iPhone-Like Emergency SOS Feature

Discover how the upcoming Google Pixel 9 with its innovative Emergency SOS feature via satellite connectivity aims to enhance safety and connectivity, setting new standards in smartphone technology.

The upcoming Google Pixel 9 is expected to introduce a critical feature that could redefine user safety standards: Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity. This feature is anticipated to be akin to Apple’s Emergency SOS, which allows users to send distress signals even without a cellular connection. Google’s version will reportedly be powered by the new Tensor G4 chip, integrating the Samsung Modem 5400 that supports 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) and satellite communications.

What Sets Pixel 9’s Emergency SOS Apart?

The Pixel 9’s aims to provide a lifeline in situations where traditional cellular networks are unavailable. This could be particularly valuable in remote areas or during natural disasters when cellular infrastructure might be compromised. The feature is expected to allow users to communicate directly with emergency services through a series of predefined questions and responses, thereby streamlining the distress communication process.

Technical Backbone

The heart of this feature lies in the Tensor G4 chip’s new Samsung Modem 5400, promising enhanced performance and stability compared to its predecessors. This modem is not only pivotal in addressing past connectivity issues noted in earlier Pixel models but also in enabling the new satellite communication capabilities.

Collaborations and Costs

Google is reported to be collaborating with T-Mobile, which has partnered with SpaceX, to roll out this feature. While there has been speculation about the costs associated with satellite connectivity, it is suggested that Google might offer the Emergency SOS feature for free, drawing on Apple’s model of providing initial years of the service at no extra charge.

Broader Implications and Availability

The inclusion of satellite connectivity in Pixel 9 also hints at broader use in other Google devices, potentially including the next-gen Pixel Fold and a new 5G tablet. This feature aligns with Google’s strategy to enhance connectivity across its device ecosystem, thereby improving user experience in terms of both safety and general communication reliability.