9to5Google unveils Google's new streaming device, the "Google TV Streamer," replacing the Chromecast with a redesigned set-top box, revamped remote, and potentially new features.

Google TV Streamer Replaces Chromecast: First Look at New Set-Top Box

9to5Google can now report that Google is revamping its streaming experience with the introduction of the new “Google TV Streamer.”

Back in April, Google revealed its plans to develop a successor to the popular 2020 Chromecast with Google TV (4K). This next-generation device will be known as the “Google TV Streamer,” marking a significant departure from its predecessor in both form and function.

A New Design Paradigm

Google is moving away from the traditional dongle design, which plugged directly into the TV’s HDMI port and remained hidden from view. Instead, the Google TV Streamer will adopt a set-top/table-top configuration, featuring a wide, slanted, pill-shaped surface. This unique design, while reminiscent of a miniature Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock, may offer functional advantages such as Ultra Wideband-powered “Tap to Cast” functionality.

The device’s base mirrors the pill-shaped top, with two cables (likely power and HDMI) extending from the back. This sleek design promises a minimal profile beneath your television.

Redesigned Remote for Enhanced Control

The accompanying remote also receives a makeover, retaining a familiar layout but with a longer body. The D-Pad is followed by back and home buttons, while the voice input key sheds its Google Assistant branding for a generic microphone icon, reflecting recent trends.

The volume rocker now resides on the remote’s face, accompanied by a mute button. Dedicated shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix, power, and a “Magic” button round out the remote’s functionality.

“Google TV Streamer” – A New Name for a New Era

This radical redesign also brings a new name: “Google TV Streamer.” This moniker retains the established “Google TV” branding but drops the legacy “Chromecast” name, signaling a significant shift for the product line. While the fate of the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) remains unclear, this move aligns with Google’s recent decision to replace the “Chromecast built-in” brand with “Google Cast.”