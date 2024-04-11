Google Wallet Introduces App Shortcuts for Direct Card Access

Learn about the new Google Wallet app shortcuts that provide direct access to cards, simplifying digital payments and enhancing user experience.

Google has recently enhanced its Google Wallet app, introducing shortcuts that enable users to access their cards directly from the app interface. This update streamlines the process of managing and using payment cards on mobile devices, aligning with Google’s continuous efforts to refine user experience.

Starting in late 2022, users of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can now tap the wallet shortcut from their device’s lockscreen or Quick Settings to directly open the full Google Wallet app, bypassing previous intermediary screens. This change aims to streamline how users access their payment methods, making transactions faster and more straightforward.

The new feature simplifies the card access process previously characterized by swiping through a carousel to select a payment method. With the latest update, tapping the wallet shortcut or the “Wallet” Quick Settings tile on devices like the Pixel 7 directly launches the Google Wallet app, showing the full card interface. This allows users to immediately interact with their cards, bypassing the earlier intermediary user interface that was accessed by long-pressing the power button.

These enhancements come as part of Google’s broader strategy to make digital wallets more efficient and user-friendly. The change was initially rolled out to Pixel 7 models and has included modifications in the UI arrangement, where cards are now displayed in a stacked fashion instead of a line. Users can now select their desired card by simply swiping, and tapping on a card reveals its details along with options to customize, such as adding nicknames or rearranging the order of display.

Moreover, Google Wallet now facilitates adding new cards with an “Add to Wallet” button, improving the ease of importing card details. This update, part of a gradual rollout, showcases Google’s intent to replace physical wallets by making the digital experience as intuitive and straightforward as possible.

This functionality aligns with Google’s vision for Google Wallet to not only store payment cards but also to manage IDs, tickets, and other essentials, ultimately aiming to centralize all vital personal items in one secure and accessible digital space.