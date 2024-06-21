Google’s Adaptive Thermal Feature Aims to Keep Your Pixel Phone Cool

Google is reportedly developing a new feature called “Adaptive Thermal” to help Pixel phone users manage and prevent their devices from overheating. While not yet officially released, details of the feature have surfaced through an APK (Android Package Kit) teardown of the Pixel’s Device Health Services app.

What is ‘Adaptive Thermal’?

Adaptive Thermal is designed to proactively monitor the Pixel’s battery temperature. If the phone gets too warm, it will alert the user and provide suggestions to cool the device down. This could include closing power-hungry apps, reducing screen brightness, or moving the phone out of direct sunlight.

How Does it Work?

Adaptive Thermal regularly checks the battery temperature, potentially every five minutes. Alerts: If the temperature reaches a certain threshold (rumored to be around 120 degrees Fahrenheit), a notification will warn the user that the phone needs to cool down.

If the temperature reaches a certain threshold (rumored to be around 120 degrees Fahrenheit), a notification will warn the user that the phone needs to cool down. Emergency Measures: If the temperature continues to rise despite the initial warning, another alert will indicate the phone is at risk of shutting down. In extreme cases, to prevent damage, the feature will automatically power off the phone.

Why is This Important?

Overheating can significantly impact a phone’s performance and lifespan. It can lead to slower speeds, reduced battery life, and in worst-case scenarios, permanent damage to internal components. While existing Pixel phones already have some built-in protections against overheating, Adaptive Thermal aims to be more proactive and user-friendly in its approach.

When Can We Expect It?

Google has not officially announced a release date for Adaptive Thermal. However, given its presence in the code of the Device Health Services app, it’s likely that the feature is in the final stages of development and could potentially roll out in a future software update.

What Can You Do in the Meantime?

Even without Adaptive Thermal, there are steps you can take to prevent your Pixel phone from overheating:

A bright screen can contribute to overheating. Use a case: A case can help insulate the phone and prevent heat buildup.

While Adaptive Thermal promises to be a helpful addition for Pixel users, it’s important to remember that good phone habits can go a long way in preventing overheating issues.