Google’s launch of the new Mint color for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Google has recently expanded its color palette for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones by introducing a new Mint shade. This addition offers a fresh look to the already popular devices.

Key Highlights:

Google launches new Mint color for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The Mint color is a light shade of green, adding a unique touch to the device range.

Available only in the 128GB variant at the Google Store and Google Fi.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are priced at $699 and $999, respectively, with a 20% discount offer in the US Google Store from January 25 to February 3.

The new color is part of Google’s strategy to periodically refresh its smartphone line-up.

The new Mint color is a subtle and calming shade, providing a distinctive alternative to the existing color options of Hazel, Obsidian, Rose for Pixel 8, and Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain for Pixel 8 Pro. This expansion aligns with Google’s approach to offer a diverse range of colors for its flagship phones.

Aesthetic Appeal and Availability

The Mint color is a testament to Google’s preference for pastel shades, often appearing almost white under certain lighting conditions. It contrasts with previous darker shades like the Pixel 6a’s Sage and adds a unique charm to the Pixel 8 series.

This refreshing color is exclusively available for the 128GB variant of both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Customers can purchase these devices from the Google Store and Google Fi Wireless in the United States. The Mint Pixel 8 is priced at $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro is available for $999. Additionally, a promotional discount of 20% is being offered on these models in the US Google Store, valid from January 25 to February 3.

Continued Innovation

Beyond the new color, Google has also rolled out its January 2024 Feature Drop for the Pixel 8 series. This update introduces several new features, including Circle to Search, which allows users to search for anything on their phone with a simple gesture, and Magic Compose in Messages, leveraging Google’s advanced AI technology for various messaging styles.

The launch of the Mint color for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is a strategic move by Google to keep its smartphone line-up fresh and appealing. This new shade, along with the latest feature updates, underscores Google’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The Mint Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, with their unique color and cutting-edge features, are set to attract both new and existing Google smartphone users.

