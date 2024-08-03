Google’s Tab Compare Aims to Simplify Comparison Shopping with AI

Google's "tab compare" uses AI to streamline comparison shopping in Chrome by consolidating product data from multiple tabs into one table.

.Google is introducing a new AI-powered tool for Chrome called “tab compare,” designed to streamline the comparison shopping process. This feature utilizes generative AI to gather product data from multiple open tabs and compile it into a single, comprehensive table.

How Tab Compare Works

Tab compare aims to simplify the comparison of products by eliminating the need to switch between multiple tabs. It pulls relevant product details into a unified table, potentially saving users time and effort during their shopping journey.

For example, if you are researching a new smartphone under ₹25,000 and have shortlisted three options, tab compare can automatically compile the specifications, features, and other relevant information into a tabular format using generative AI. This allows for a streamlined comparison of the three products.

Limitations and Concerns

While tab compare offers potential benefits, it also raises certain concerns. The reliance on generative AI means there is a possibility of errors in capturing the correct data from webpages, potentially leading to inaccurate information for users.

Additionally, the feature may impact independent publishers and websites that depend on traffic from product comparisons.

The current version of tab compare has limitations, such as the ability to compare only up to 10 tabs or items at a time, and the lack of user control over the attributes that are compared. The feature is currently limited to shopping comparisons, but Google may expand its applications in the future.

Future Possibilities

Chrome VP Parisa Tabriz envisions tab compare evolving to compare other types of information, such as travel details or university information, expanding its utility beyond shopping.

Google’s tab compare feature offers a promising solution for simplifying the often tedious process of comparison shopping. By leveraging AI to consolidate product information, it aims to save users time and effort. However, the reliance on generative AI, potential for inaccuracies, and possible impact on independent publishers raise valid concerns. As the feature rolls out and evolves, it will be interesting to see how Google addresses these issues and expands tab compare’s capabilities beyond shopping comparisons.