GOVO Introduces First Made-in-India Soundbar with Dolby Atmos: GOVO GoSurround 975

GOVO launches the first Made-in-India soundbar with Dolby Atmos, the GoSurround 975, offering immersive audio and advanced features at ₹12,999.

In a significant move for the Indian audio market, GOVO has launched its first-ever Made-in-India soundbar equipped with Dolby Atmos technology, the GOVO GoSurround 975. This soundbar aims to offer an immersive audio experience at a competitive price, catering to the growing demand for high-quality home entertainment systems.

Overview of GOVO GoSurround 975

The GOVO GoSurround 975 stands out as the first soundbar from an Indian manufacturer to integrate Dolby Atmos, promising an enhanced sound experience that brings movies, music, and games to life. Priced at ₹12,999, this soundbar offers a blend of advanced features and robust performance, making it a compelling option for consumers looking to upgrade their home audio setup.

Key Features

Dolby Atmos and Audio Quality

The inclusion of Dolby Atmos in the GOVO GoSurround 975 ensures a three-dimensional audio experience, with sound moving around the user in a more immersive manner. This technology enhances the depth and clarity of sound, making it ideal for a cinematic experience at home.

The soundbar boasts an RMS output power of 525W, distributed across multiple drivers. The setup includes a main soundbar, a subwoofer, and two satellite speakers, all working together to produce a rich and dynamic soundstage. The subwoofer delivers deep bass, enhancing the impact of action scenes and musical scores​​.

Connectivity Options

The GOVO GoSurround 975 offers extensive connectivity options to ensure compatibility with various devices. It features HDMI ARC, optical input, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth 5.3. These options make it easy to connect the soundbar to TVs, streaming devices, smartphones, and laptops, providing flexibility and convenience for users​.

Design and Build

The GOVO GoSurround 975 is designed with a sleek and modern aesthetic, featuring a metal grill at the front and a black piano finish at the back. The soundbar is equipped with control buttons and an LED display that provides visual feedback for volume, source, and sound mode​

The compact design of the subwoofer and satellite speakers allows for easy placement in any room, whether mounted on the wall or placed on a shelf. The overall build quality, though primarily plastic, feels solid and durable, suitable for long-term use​​.

Performance and User Experience

User reviews have highlighted the GOVO GoSurround 975’s impressive sound quality and powerful bass. The synchronized performance of all drivers creates a seamless audio experience, with the surround channels adding a sense of envelopment. The soundbar’s ability to handle various audio modes makes it versatile for different types of content, from movies to music​​.

The remote control is intuitive and provides easy access to all essential functions, including volume control, source selection, and sound modes. Users can also adjust the bass and treble settings to fine-tune their listening experience​​.

The GOVO GoSurround 975 marks a significant achievement for the Indian audio industry by combining Dolby Atmos technology with a Made-in-India product. Its competitive pricing, extensive features, and strong performance make it an attractive choice for consumers seeking an upgraded home audio system. As GOVO continues to innovate and expand its product lineup, the GoSurround 975 sets a high standard for future offerings in the market