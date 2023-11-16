GOVO Launches New GoSurround 970 Soundbar for Enhanced Cricket Viewing

GOVO, an emerging player in audio technology, has recently launched its latest product, the GoSurround 970 Soundbar, timed for the Cricket World Cup finals. Priced at Rs. 12,999, this soundbar is designed to offer an immersive audio experience.

Key Highlights:

The GoSurround 970 Soundbar features Dolby Audio for high-quality surround sound.

It includes a DSP Enabled Subwoofer, dynamic LED lights, and five equalizer modes.

Offers multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth V5.3, HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB & OPT.

Available at GOVO and Amazon, the product comes in Platinum Black with a one-year warranty.

In the competitive soundbar market in India, which achieved a size of US$ 153.5 million and is projected to grow to US$ 284.1 million by 2028, GOVO’s GoSurround 970 Soundbar stands out. It aims to deliver an enhanced audio experience with minimal space requirements.

Mr. Varun Poddar, Founder of GOVO, commented on the launch, “The GOVO GoSurround 970 is aimed at enhancing the excitement of the Cricket World Cup finals with top-notch audio. With Dolby Audio, it promises to bring the energy of every cheer and boundary closer to the audience.”

The GoSurround 970 Soundbar offers various features:

Dolby Audio for 5.1 surround sound.

for 5.1 surround sound. A DSP Enabled Subwoofer for a deep bass theatre experience.

for a deep bass theatre experience. Dynamic LED Lights to enhance the acoustic experience.

to enhance the acoustic experience. Five Equalizer Modes including Movie, News, Music, and 3D.

including Movie, News, Music, and 3D. A Remote Control for adjusting bass, treble, and volume.

for adjusting bass, treble, and volume. Multiple Connectivity Options including Bluetooth V5.3, HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB, and OPT.

including Bluetooth V5.3, HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB, and OPT. Integrated Controls on the soundbar.

on the soundbar. An LED Display to monitor soundbar status.

to monitor soundbar status. Dynamic Mounting Options for flexible placement.

The GOVO GoSurround 970 Soundbar, combining functionality with style, is available for purchase at an exclusive price, targeting cricket enthusiasts seeking to elevate their World Cup finals experience.