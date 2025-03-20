Grab It Now: iPhone 16e Available Under Rs 45,000 in India

iPhone 16e now under Rs 45,000 in India! Learn how to grab this deal with exchange offers and bank discounts on Amazon. Check features & price.

Apple has made its latest smartphone, the iPhone 16e, more accessible to Indian consumers. Launched globally on February 19, 2025, and available for purchase since February 28, the iPhone 16e initially carried a starting price of Rs 59,900 in India. However, strategic exchange offers have now brought the effective price down to under Rs 45,000, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers looking to enter the Apple ecosystem.

The iPhone 16e joins the existing iPhone 16 lineup as the entry-level model, offering a compelling blend of performance and features at a more affordable price point. This move completes the iPhone 16 series, which now boasts a total of five models.

How to Snag the Deal:

For those eager to get their hands on the iPhone 16e for under Rs 45,000, e-commerce giant Amazon appears to be the primary platform offering the most significant discounts. Currently listed at Rs 58,400 on Amazon India, the price can be further reduced through attractive bank offers.

Customers using select credit cards from ICICI Bank (excluding Amazon Pay), SBI, and Kotak Bank can avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000. This brings the effective price down to Rs 54,400.

The real savings, however, come into play with exchange offers. By trading in an eligible older smartphone, buyers can significantly lower the price, potentially bringing it below the Rs 45,000 mark. The exact exchange value will depend on the model and condition of the phone being traded in. Amazon’s trade-in program allows users to check the estimated value of their old devices directly on the product page.

Why Consider the iPhone 16e?

Even without factoring in the exchange offer, the bank discount alone makes the iPhone 16e a compelling choice for individuals seeking an affordable entry into the Apple ecosystem. At a starting price of Rs 54,400 (after the bank discount), it positions itself as a strong contender against older iPhone models like the iPhone 14 and even the iPhone 15.

One of the standout features of the iPhone 16e is its integration of Apple Intelligence. This suite of features leverages on-device processing and the power of the A18 chip to deliver intelligent assistance and personalized experiences. The iPhone 15, which sells in a similar price range (Rs 55,000-Rs 60,000), lacks this capability as it runs on the older A16 Bionic chip.

Furthermore, the iPhone 16e is powered by the advanced 3nm A18 Pro chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM. This combination ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking, handling demanding applications and games with ease. This makes the iPhone 16e a future-proof device capable of running the latest iOS updates and applications for years to come.

Key Features of the iPhone 16e:

While Apple positions the iPhone 16e as its entry-level offering in the 16 series, it still packs a punch with several notable features:

Display: The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, providing vibrant colors and sharp details for an immersive viewing experience.

Processor: As mentioned, the A18 Pro chip ensures top-tier performance and efficiency.

RAM: 8GB of RAM allows for seamless multitasking and smooth operation.

Camera: The iPhone 16e boasts an advanced dual-camera system, likely featuring a 48MP main sensor, capable of capturing high-resolution photos and videos. It also supports next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control.

Apple Intelligence: This is a key differentiator, offering intelligent features powered by the A18 chip.

Charging: The device supports both wireless charging and convenient USB-C connectivity.

The device supports both wireless charging and convenient USB-C connectivity. Build: The iPhone 16e comes in two matte finishes: black and white. Colorful silicone cases are available separately for personalization.

iPhone 16e vs. iPhone SE (3rd Generation):

For users considering an upgrade from the previous affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE (3rd generation), the iPhone 16e offers several key improvements. While the iPhone SE (2022) with the A15 Bionic chip remains a capable device, the iPhone 16e steps up with a more modern design, a larger display, the more powerful A18 Pro chip, and the inclusion of Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone SE (2022) currently starts at around Rs 32,699 in India, making the iPhone 16e a significant upgrade for those willing to spend a bit more for the latest technology and features.

The availability of the iPhone 16e under Rs 45,000 is expected to have a significant impact on the Indian smartphone market. This aggressive pricing strategy could attract a large segment of consumers who have been hesitant to purchase iPhones due to their traditionally higher prices. It also positions Apple to compete more directly with premium Android smartphones in this price segment.

For Indian consumers looking to experience the Apple ecosystem without breaking the bank, the iPhone 16e presents a compelling opportunity. By leveraging exchange offers and bank discounts, it is now possible to own the latest entry-level iPhone for under Rs 45,000. This deal, primarily available through Amazon India, makes the iPhone 16e a strong contender in the mid-premium smartphone segment. Potential buyers are advised to check the specific exchange value for their old devices and act quickly, as these offers may be for a limited time.