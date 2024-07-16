GTA 6 Fans Demand Changes: Police AI, Customization, Realism Top Concerns

As the gaming community eagerly awaits Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), fans have been vocal about their desire for significant improvements over its predecessor, GTA 5. Discussions on platforms like the r/GTA6 subreddit reveal several key areas where players hope Rockstar Games will innovate.

Realistic Police Behavior and AI

One major concern among fans is the police behavior in GTA 5, which is often criticized for being overly aggressive and unrealistic. Players hope to see a return to the more nuanced police AI seen in GTA 4, where law enforcement response is more proportional to the offenses committed.

Immersive Gameplay and Player Comfort

While the first-person camera introduced in GTA 5’s enhanced edition is praised for its immersive qualities, some players find the limited field of view and motion effects like head-bobbing to be detrimental to gameplay comfort. Fans are calling for refinements to these aspects to enhance realism and reduce motion sickness.

Character and Vehicle Customization

Character customization is another area where players hope to see improvements. In GTA 5, protagonists often revert to default outfits, frustrating players who invest time in customizing their characters’ appearance. Additionally, fans are requesting more freedom in vehicle selection and customization, allowing for greater personalization and gameplay flexibility.

Realistic Driving Mechanics

Lastly, players are hoping for a return to the more intricate crash deformation mechanics seen in GTA 4. The simplified vehicle damage system in GTA 5 is perceived as detracting from the realism and challenge of driving.

These player insights highlight a strong desire for Rockstar Games to prioritize fan feedback and create a more engaging and immersive gaming experience in GTA 6. As the anticipation for the game continues to build, it remains to be seen how Rockstar Games will respond to these calls for change.