GTA 6 Hype Meets Virtual Reality: Is San Andreas Getting a VR Port?

The gaming community is abuzz with anticipation for Rockstar Games’ upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Despite only the first trailer having been released, fans have meticulously analyzed every detail, revealing potential locations, groups, and vehicles in the game, which appears to be set in the fictional state of Leonida, expanding beyond the familiar Vice City.

GTA 6 VR Project: Fueling Speculation

Recent developments have reignited rumours about a VR port for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Video Games Deluxe, the Sydney-based developer of L.A. Noire, stated in a LinkedIn post that they are working exclusively on projects for Rockstar Games. They also mentioned commissioning music from local composer Freyja Garbett for a VR project they were involved in several years ago.

The VR Project’s Nature and Future

Video Games Deluxe clarified that the VR project was initially based on an unused case from L.A. Noire and described it more as a tech demo than a full-fledged game. This revelation has led some GTA fans to speculate that the project could be the long-rumored VR port of GTA San Andreas. Others believe it might be a VR adaptation of Red Dead Redemption 2 or GTA V. However, the developers themselves noted that they are uncertain if the project will ever be completed.

L.A. Noire and Rockstar Games: The Connection

L.A. Noire, an action-adventure game released by Rockstar Games in 2011 and developed by Video Games Deluxe, serves as the background for this speculation. Despite the recent revelations, the future of the VR project remains uncertain, and their current focus is on completing the score commission.

Conclusion

The gaming world eagerly awaits GTA 6, while rumours of a GTA: San Andreas VR port continue to circulate. With Video Games Deluxe’s recent revelations, fans can only speculate about the future of Rockstar Games’ projects. The details remain unclear, but the excitement within the community is palpable.