Haier Continues IPL Digital Streaming Partnership with JioHotstar

Haier Appliances India will return as the digital streaming partner on JioHotstar for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This marks the third consecutive year of this collaboration, a move that aligns with Haier’s strategy to connect with a younger, sports-focused audience in India.

Haier has been actively investing in sports marketing in India, a strategy they term “Sport-O-Tainment.” This approach combines sports engagement with entertainment experiences to build stronger connections with consumers. The partnership with JioHotstar for the IPL follows Haier’s recent collaboration with the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Mr. NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, stated that investing in major sporting events has strengthened the brand’s position in the consumer durables market. He emphasized that the continued partnership with JioHotstar for IPL 2025 demonstrates Haier’s commitment to engaging with consumers across India. He noted the cultural significance of cricket in India and the IPL’s unique ability to reach young, premium consumers and households nationwide.

In the 2024 IPL season, Haier reported significant viewership and increased brand visibility through its digital partnership. The company aims to build on this success in the 2025 season, further enhancing its brand recognition among consumers.

The Indian sports market is experiencing substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from the current $52 billion to $130 billion by 2030, representing an annual growth rate of 14%, according to a report by Deloitte and Google. This growth is attributed to increasing viewership across various sports, with cricket remaining a dominant force.

Haier India has strategically broadened its sports marketing portfolio beyond cricket. The company has also partnered with major tennis tournaments, including Roland-Garros, ATP, US Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. This diversified approach allows Haier to connect with a wide range of sports enthusiasts globally, setting it apart within the consumer durables sector.