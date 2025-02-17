Haier India Becomes Title Sponsor for Match Centre Live on JioHotstar at ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

Haier India, a leading global home appliances brand, has announced its partnership as the Title Sponsor for Match Centre Live on JioHotstar for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, set to take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

Strengthening Brand Engagement Through Sports Marketing

The collaboration aligns with Haier India’s Sport-o-Tainment marketing strategy, aimed at engaging young, tech-savvy, and modern consumers by leveraging major sporting events. Through this initiative, the brand aims to enhance its presence on a global platform and provide an immersive experience for cricket fans.

Cricket remains a unifying force in India, and this partnership is expected to boost Haier India’s brand recall as fans across the country rally behind the Men in Blue. By integrating its branding into the digital space, the company seeks to connect with millions of cricket enthusiasts through targeted visibility and engagement.

Official Statement on the Partnership

Sharing insights on the collaboration, Mr. NS Satish, President of Haier India, said, “Cricket is deeply rooted in India’s culture, uniting fans across generations. Over the years, Haier India has strengthened its relationship with Indian consumers by associating with prominent national and global sporting events. This partnership with JioHotstar for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy reinforces our commitment to engaging with cricket enthusiasts, premium consumers, and Indian households. It also strengthens our position as an innovative challenger brand, seamlessly integrating technology with the passion for cricket.”

Expanding Digital and TV Presence During the Tournament

As the Title Sponsor of Match Centre Live, Haier India will have significant digital visibility, featuring exclusive match statistics, expert insights, and real-time commentary. The brand will leverage JioHotstar’s extensive reach across Connected TV (CTV) and mobile platforms to engage cricket fans.

Additionally, the collaboration will include high-impact TV commercials showcasing Haier India’s premium range of home appliances, such as Refrigerators, LED TVs, Washing Machines, and Air Conditioners. These advertisements will highlight the brand’s focus on innovation, quality, and convenience, aligning with the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

Previous Sporting Collaborations and Future Vision

Under its Sport-o-Tainment strategy, Haier India has previously associated with major sporting events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Euro Cup, Roland-Garros Tennis Tournament, and Indian Premier League. This ongoing focus on sports marketing reflects the company’s mission to deliver high-performance products through cutting-edge innovations while engaging with modern, tech-driven consumers.

By becoming the Title Sponsor for Match Centre Live, Haier India continues to reinforce its brand presence in the Indian market while offering cricket enthusiasts an enriched digital experience.