Haier India Introduces New Air Conditioners with Energy-Saving Technology

Discover Haier India's new energy-efficient air conditioners with Hexa Inverter technology for rapid cooling and up to 65% energy savings. Available now with attractive offers.

Haier Appliances India has launched its latest air conditioner line, boasting Hexa Inverter technology. This new offering aims at delivering enhanced cooling efficiency while ensuring substantial energy savings of up to 65%. The series is set to redefine industry standards with its innovative features.

Key Highlights:

Hexa Inverter technology for up to 65% energy savings.

Supersonic Cooling provides cooling 20 times faster than conventional models.

Includes Frost Self-Clean Technology for healthier air.

Offers Intelli Convertible 7-in-1 feature for customizable cooling.

Comprehensive 5-year warranty, with attractive cashback and free installation offers.

Starting price at INR 49,990 across various retail platforms.

The launch underlines Haier’s commitment to innovation, aiming to cater to the evolving demands of Indian consumers facing extreme weather conditions. The new air conditioners are designed to offer optimum performance in India’s harsh summers, providing a blend of rapid cooling, energy efficiency, and reliability.

Advanced Cooling and Energy Efficiency

The Hexa Inverter Technology at the heart of Haier’s new air conditioners provides a significant improvement in cooling performance and energy efficiency. This technology allows for powerful cooling across a wide operating range, making it especially suited to the intense summer temperatures experienced in India. In comparison to traditional air conditioners, this range promises to cut energy consumption by up to 65%, offering an economical cooling solution.

Innovative Features for Enhanced Comfort

The Supersonic Cooling feature ensures that users can experience rapid cooling within seconds, a necessity during peak summer months. Additionally, the Frost Self-Clean Technology promises to deliver clean air by removing up to 99.9% of sterilization, enhancing indoor air quality.

Haier has also introduced the Intelli Convertible 7 in 1 feature, allowing users to adjust the cooling capacity according to their needs, further enhancing energy efficiency. The durability of these air conditioners is reinforced with a high ambient performance design and Super Anti Corrosion feature, ensuring longevity and stable operations.

Pricing and Offers

Available at a starting price of INR 49,990, Haier’s new air conditioners come with a comprehensive 5-year warranty, including various offers such as cashback up to INR 8,000 and free standard installation, ensuring value for money.