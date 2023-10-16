Haier India Launches 306 Series Washing Machines with Ultra Fresh Air Feature

Haier India has unveiled its latest innovation in the world of home appliances with the introduction of the 306 series washing machines. This new range of washing machines comes with a groundbreaking feature known as Ultra Fresh Air, which aims to keep clothes fresh after each cycle. Here are the key highlights of this exciting launch:

Ultra Fresh Air Feature : The 306 series washing machines boast an industry-first Ultra Fresh Air feature that effectively tackles odor in clothes after a wash. This technology ensures consistent airflow within the drum during the washing cycle, preventing moisture retention in clothes and eliminating the production of unpleasant odors.

: The 306 series washing machines boast an industry-first Ultra Fresh Air feature that effectively tackles odor in clothes after a wash. This technology ensures consistent airflow within the drum during the washing cycle, preventing moisture retention in clothes and eliminating the production of unpleasant odors. Anti-Bacterial Pulsator : To ensure a sanitary wash every time, these washing machines are equipped with an Anti-Bacterial Pulsator that inhibits bacterial breeding on the fabric’s surface, contributing to a higher level of hygiene.

: To ensure a sanitary wash every time, these washing machines are equipped with an Anti-Bacterial Pulsator that inhibits bacterial breeding on the fabric’s surface, contributing to a higher level of hygiene. Oceanus Wave Drum : The washing machines in the 306 series come with a unique Oceanus wave drum design, providing optimal care for fabrics and ensuring gentle treatment of clothes during each wash cycle.

: The washing machines in the 306 series come with a unique Oceanus wave drum design, providing optimal care for fabrics and ensuring gentle treatment of clothes during each wash cycle. Near-Zero Pressure Technology : Designed for high-rise buildings and households with low water pressure, these washing machines can function optimally even at water pressures as low as 0.01 Mpa, ensuring a perfect wash every time.

: Designed for high-rise buildings and households with low water pressure, these washing machines can function optimally even at water pressures as low as 0.01 Mpa, ensuring a perfect wash every time. Smart Fuzzy Logic : Haier introduces Fuzzy Logic in the 306 series washing machines, a cutting-edge feature that checks the extent of dirt and grease, the amount of soap and water required, and the direction of spin. It intelligently re-balances the washing load to ensure correct spinning and offers a Quick Wash feature that allows users to complete their daily laundry in just 15 minutes.

: Haier introduces Fuzzy Logic in the 306 series washing machines, a cutting-edge feature that checks the extent of dirt and grease, the amount of soap and water required, and the direction of spin. It intelligently re-balances the washing load to ensure correct spinning and offers a Quick Wash feature that allows users to complete their daily laundry in just 15 minutes. Auto Re-Start Function: The Auto Restart Function of these washing machines ensures that the washing process resumes from where it left off in case of any interruptions during the first cycle of wash. This feature provides added convenience for busy households with on-the-go lifestyles.

Haier’s commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in this latest product offering. The 306 series washing machines are designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers, particularly during the festive season when household appliances are in high demand. These washing machines not only promise superior fabric care but also emphasize hygiene and efficiency, making them an ideal choice for Indian consumers.

Mr. NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, expressed his excitement about the launch, highlighting the company’s dedication to setting the standard for innovation and convenience in home appliances. He emphasized the premium cloth care features of the new washing machines, aiming to enhance consumer lifestyles and garner strong adoption across the country.

The 306 series washing machines also feature an elegant soft closing door for added safety, ensuring that the door closes smoothly and securely.

With a starting price of INR 21,900/-, the Haier 306 series washing machines offer affordable access to premium fabric care and smart washing technologies. This launch marks a significant milestone in the home appliance industry, reflecting Haier’s commitment to simplifying and enhancing daily lives through cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features. As the festive season approaches, Haier India’s latest offering is set to make laundry a more delightful and hassle-free experience for consumers.