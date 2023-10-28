Haier Introduces C11 OLED TV with 120Hz Display and Harman Kardon Speakers

Today, Haier, known in the Home Appliances sector, launched the C11 OLED TV in India. The new television aims to provide consumers with an immersive viewing experience.

Key Highlights:

Haier C11 OLED TV features Dolby Vision IQ.

It offers a 120Hz refresh rate, Motion Compensation Technology (MEMC), Dolby Atmos, and Harman Kardon Speakers.

Available in 65’’ and 55’’ screen sizes.

The launch broadens Haier’s OLED TV range in India.

Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, commented on the launch, stating, “The introduction of the Haier OLED TV in India is timely, ahead of the festive season. Our core mission revolves around enhancing consumer experiences through innovation. We anticipate that this TV, with its 120Hz Dolby Vision IQ display and Harman Kardon speakers, will transform how Indian families engage with entertainment.”

Features and Benefits:

Immersive Display : The Haier C11 OLED TV offers a 120Hz OLED Panel, displaying vivid colors and true blacks. Integrated with Wide Color Gamut, high contrast ratio, and 4K clarity, the TV guarantees an impressive cinematic experience.

: The Haier C11 OLED TV offers a 120Hz OLED Panel, displaying vivid colors and true blacks. Integrated with Wide Color Gamut, high contrast ratio, and 4K clarity, the TV guarantees an impressive cinematic experience. Smart Operations : The TV provides a smooth Google UI/UX, granting users access to a vast range of entertainment. With Google TV features, users can use voice commands, eliminating the need for a remote. Additionally, the TV supports Wi-Fi, Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB 2.0.

: The TV provides a smooth Google UI/UX, granting users access to a vast range of entertainment. With Google TV features, users can use voice commands, eliminating the need for a remote. Additionally, the TV supports Wi-Fi, Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB 2.0. Modern Design : Designed with contemporary homes in mind, the TV boasts a minimalist, ultra-slim design. It comes with a stylish metal stand and an all-screen appearance. Its slim profile facilitates wall mounting or surface placement.

: Designed with contemporary homes in mind, the TV boasts a minimalist, ultra-slim design. It comes with a stylish metal stand and an all-screen appearance. Its slim profile facilitates wall mounting or surface placement. Gaming Features : For gaming enthusiasts, the TV comes equipped with Motion Compensation Technology (MEMC), allowing smooth image transitions. The 120Hz refresh rate caters to fast-paced graphics, ensuring a comprehensive gaming experience.

: For gaming enthusiasts, the TV comes equipped with Motion Compensation Technology (MEMC), allowing smooth image transitions. The 120Hz refresh rate caters to fast-paced graphics, ensuring a comprehensive gaming experience. Superior Audio: The audio experience is enhanced with a 50-Watt Harman Kardon in-built sound bar. The TV also incorporates Dolby Atmos audio system, guaranteeing clarity and depth in every sound.

The introduction of the Haier OLED TV represents a notable evolution in home entertainment. The product showcases Haier’s dedication to technology and design.

Pricing and Availability: