Haier Introduces Colourful Kinouchi Air Conditioners in India with Advanced Cooling and Modern Design

Haier, recognized globally as the No. 1 major appliances brand for 16 consecutive years, has unveiled a unique addition to its air conditioning lineup with the launch of the Kinouchi Limited Edition series. This new range combines bold aesthetics with advanced cooling technologies, aiming to enhance modern homes by blending stylish designs with high performance.

The Haier Kinouchi Limited Edition ACs redefine the concept of home cooling by integrating advanced technology and vibrant design elements. This series caters to the growing number of Indian consumers who value both performance and design, making their home appliances a reflection of their personal style. By introducing this exclusive range, Haier ensures homeowners no longer have to compromise between aesthetics and efficient cooling — both can now seamlessly coexist in one product.

Colourful Options to Suit Every Home

The Haier Kinouchi series is available in three elegant colour variants — Black, Morning Mist, and Moonstone Grey. These options are designed to complement various home interiors, ensuring that the air conditioners function not just as cooling appliances but also as stylish décor elements. This focus on design allows Haier to cater to customers who prioritize both advanced functionality and modern aesthetics in their living spaces.

This launch underscores Haier’s commitment to innovation based on customer preferences, ensuring that Indian consumers have access to air conditioners that reflect their modern lifestyles while delivering cutting-edge performance.

Leadership Perspective

Sharing thoughts on the new launch, NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, highlighted the brand’s focus on evolving consumer needs. He emphasized that Haier is the only brand in India offering a colourful range of Limited-Edition ACs, further strengthening its position as a pioneer in premium design and advanced cooling solutions. According to him, the Kinouchi Limited Edition ACs represent Haier’s commitment to blending high-performance cooling with premium aesthetics. He also reiterated that Haier’s air conditioners, including the new Kinouchi Dark Edition, are proudly manufactured in India and specifically designed for the Indian market.

Advanced Technology for Enhanced Cooling

The Haier Kinouchi Limited Edition ACs incorporate intelligent features aimed at transforming cooling experiences in Indian homes. Equipped with AI-powered Supersonic Cooling, these air conditioners deliver cooling 20 times faster than standard models, reaching optimal temperatures within just 10 seconds — even in extreme heat conditions of up to 60°C.

Frost Self-Clean for Healthier Air

The Kinouchi Limited Edition ACs from Haier also feature Frost Self-Clean Technology. This technology ensures 99.9% sterilization, delivering cleaner, healthier air within just 15 minutes. This function not only enhances indoor air quality but also aligns with Haier’s focus on providing health-conscious solutions for Indian homes.

HEXA Inverter Technology

The new series comes equipped with Haier’s HEXA Inverter Technology, which dynamically adjusts performance in real-time to enhance efficiency and durability. This technology, powered by a Full DC Inverter system, includes an electronic expansion valve and dual DC compressor, ensuring long-term reliability and powerful performance.

Uniform Cooling with Extended Airflow

Another standout feature of the Haier Kinouchi AC series is its 20-metre-long airflow capability. Combined with Turbo Mode, the AC ensures rapid and consistent cooling, delivering comfortable temperatures across the entire room, even in large spaces. This wide coverage makes Haier Kinouchi ACs ideal for spacious homes.

Smart Control for Energy Optimization

The Haier Kinouchi Limited Edition air conditioners also offer smart connectivity through the HaiSmart App, allowing users to monitor real-time electricity consumption and optimize energy use through AI-driven recommendations. This feature empowers homeowners to make informed decisions, helping them manage energy costs more effectively.

Built for Longevity

Designed to withstand India’s varied climate conditions, the Kinouchi Limited Edition ACs from Haier feature durable components protected by conformal coating. This specialized coating safeguards the internal electronics from dust, moisture, and other external elements, ensuring reliable long-term performance. Additionally, the Hyper PCB (Printed Circuit Board) supports stable operations, further enhancing the durability of these air conditioners.

Pricing and Availability

The Haier Kinouchi Limited Edition ACs will be available in 1.6 Ton capacity with a 5-star energy rating. Starting at INR 49,990, these air conditioners can be purchased across leading online and offline retail channels in India from 27th February onwards.

Models and Colour Variants

HSU19K-PZAIB5BN-INV – Black

HSU19K-PZAIM5BN-INV – Morning Mist

HSU19K-PZAIS5BN-INV – Moonstone Grey

With the launch of this exclusive range, Haier continues to set benchmarks in blending innovation with design, ensuring Indian homes stay stylish and comfortable.