Haier Introduces Lumiere Series: India’s First 4-Door Convertible Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Haier Appliances India, the No.1 global major appliances brand for 16 consecutive years, has launched the Lumiere Series, the country’s only 4-Door Convertible Side-by-Side (SBS) refrigerator. This new range marks Haier as the only brand manufacturing 4-door side-by-side refrigerators in India. Combining AI-powered technology, convertible storage, and premium aesthetics, the Lumiere Series offers an intelligent, flexible, and energy-efficient refrigeration experience tailored for modern Indian homes.

Continuing its tradition of customer-inspired innovation, Haier’s Lumiere Series seamlessly blends advanced technology with sophisticated aesthetics. It is available in Mirror, Glass, and Steel finishes, designed to enhance contemporary interiors. This new lineup builds upon Haier’s leadership in Bottom Mounted Refrigerators (BMR), 100% Convertible Side-by-Side Refrigerators, and Smart Sense AI, all aimed at fulfilling evolving consumer needs.

With a 520L storage capacity, including a 350L fridge section, 90L convertible space, and 80L freezer, this series ensures versatile storage solutions. The Convertible Storage System allows up to 85% fridge space usage, making it highly adaptable. More than just a refrigerator, the Lumiere Series is a statement of style and functionality, designed for efficiency and modern convenience.

India’s First Colorful Digital Display Panel & AI-Powered Smart Features

Taking refrigeration technology to the next level, the Lumiere Series introduces India’s first colorful digital display panel, offering an intuitive control interface while enhancing the refrigerator’s premium aesthetics. The Smart Sense AI Technology adjusts cooling based on usage patterns, optimizing energy efficiency. Additionally, Wi-Fi connectivity allows for remote temperature control, ensuring a seamless and tech-enabled user experience.

Mr. NS Satish, President – Haier Appliances India, expressed, “We are proud to revolutionize the Indian home appliance market with the launch of India’s first locally manufactured 4-Door Refrigerator. This launch reaffirms Haier’s commitment to customer-driven innovation and technological excellence. The Lumiere Series isn’t just an appliance; it’s a step toward a new era of intelligent and high-performance refrigeration, designed for the modern Indian consumer. Our goal at Haier India remains to deliver innovative, efficient, and cutting-edge appliances that redefine industry standards.”

The Haier Lumiere Series starts at INR 1,24,490 and is available via Haier’s official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and retail outlets across India. The lineup includes:

HRB-600MGU1 – Mirror Glass Finish

HRB-600KGU1 – Black Glass Finish

HRB-600IS – Inox Steel Finish

Impressive Storage Capacity

The Lumiere Series offers an expansive 520L capacity, ideal for large households or those requiring extra storage without compromising organization. The 350L fridge section provides ample space for fresh produce, beverages, and essentials. A 90L convertible section allows seamless switching between fridge and freezer modes, while the 80L freezer ensures optimal conditions for frozen foods and meal preps.

Convertible and Customizable Storage

The Convertible Storage System enhances flexibility, enabling users to convert the fridge section into a freezer, increasing freezer space by 170L, or switch the freezer into a fridge, expanding storage to 440L (85% of the refrigerator space). The My Zone feature ensures custom temperature adjustments, preserving food freshness and aroma via the Colorful Digital Panel.

Sunlit Interior for Enhanced Visibility

Featuring India’s largest surface display LED panel (2×2 ft.), the Lumiere Series enhances interior visibility. Its IPX5 waterproof LED lighting system gradually illuminates, ensuring every corner remains well-lit, preventing food items from going unnoticed.

India’s First Colorful Digital Display Panel

The Lumiere Series sets a new benchmark with India’s first-ever Colorful Digital Display Panel, offering intuitive controls and a modern user interface. The color-coded touch panel allows seamless temperature adjustments, enhances usability, and complements the sleek, futuristic design.

My Zone: Customizable Food Preservation

The My Zone feature provides specialized storage options for various food types with three temperature modes:

Cheese Mode: Keeps dairy products fresh, preventing hardening or drying.

Beverage Mode: Maintains optimal chilling temperatures for drinks.

Spices Mode: Preserves aroma and freshness of spices.

The digital control panel allows easy selection of modes, ensuring ideal storage conditions for various food items.

Smart Sense AI and Wi-Fi-Enabled Features

The Smart Sense AI Technology uses advanced sensors and algorithms to track usage patterns, optimizing cooling performance while reducing energy consumption. Additionally, Wi-Fi connectivity enables users to remotely monitor and adjust temperature settings via a smartphone, offering a tech-forward, efficient experience.

Dedicated Storage for Fruits and Vegetables

The Lumiere Series incorporates dedicated storage compartments for fruits and vegetables, maintaining optimal humidity levels to keep produce fresher for longer. The Anti-Bacterial Technology (ABT) eliminates 99.99% of bacteria, reducing contamination risks and ensuring maximum food freshness.

Conclusion

The Haier Lumiere Series is more than just a refrigerator—it’s an innovation-driven appliance designed for modern Indian homes. With AI-powered intelligence, customizable storage, and sophisticated aesthetics, this premium refrigerator range offers the perfect blend of convenience, efficiency, and style.