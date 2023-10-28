HAMMER Unveils Three New Smartwatches: Conquer, Polar, and Ultra Classic

HAMMER, a recognized name in the Indian consumer tech sector, has unveiled its latest additions to the smartwatch segment: Conquer, Polar, and Ultra Classic. The launch comes just in time for the festive season, showcasing the company’s continuous endeavors in the smartwatch category.

Key Highlights:

Conquer: Priced at INR- 2,999, features a 2.02-inch AMOLED Full Touch Screen and offers comprehensive health tracking.

Priced at INR- 2,999, features a 2.02-inch AMOLED Full Touch Screen and offers comprehensive health tracking. Polar: Available for INR- 1,799, comes with a 2.01-inch IPS always-on display and encourages an active lifestyle.

Available for INR- 1,799, comes with a 2.01-inch IPS always-on display and encourages an active lifestyle. Ultra Classic: Retails at INR- 1,999, boasts a 2.01-inch Always-on Display and supports multiple sports modes with an extended standby time.

Detailed Insights:

The Conquer smartwatch features a 2.02-inch AMOLED Full Touch Screen with a resolution of 320×385. It is equipped with Bluetooth version 5.2 and offers various utilities like custom watch faces, weather updates, and AI voice assistant. Health tracking options include monitoring heart rate, blood pressure, SP02, stress, and sleep.

Polar offers a 2.01-inch IPS always-on display with a resolution of 240*296. It is powered by advanced Bluetooth v5.0 technology, supports heart rate tracking, blood oxygen level measurement, and guided breathe training. Additionally, it offers password protection, music and camera control, and support for 24 languages.

Ultra Classic showcases a 2.01-inch Always-on Display with a 240*296 resolution. The smartwatch, enhanced by Bluetooth v5.3, provides multiple health tracking features and additional utilities such as an alarm, calculator, weather reports, and a Find Phone feature.

Rohit Nandwani, Founder and COO, HAMMER, expressed his excitement over the launch, emphasizing the company’s aim to offer innovative devices that cater to the modern-day needs of their customers.

All three models, Conquer, Polar, and Ultra Classic are now available for purchase on the official HAMMER website and other major online platforms including Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, and more.